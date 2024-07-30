Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games reportedly abandoned for NFTs & esports According to a veteran dev, the International Olympics Committee abandoned the partnership with Nintendo and Sega to explore other ways to bring in more money.

For around two decades, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games had been a reliable companion to the actual Olympics, but it seems the 2020 Tokyo Olympics edition is the last we’ll see for the foreseeable future. According to veteran developers familiar with the situation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) chose not to renew the partnership with Nintendo and Sega for another game, instead opting to chase after NFT and esports focused ventures aimed at bringing more money to the event.

This information comes from developer and producer Lee Cocker, who spoke to Eurogamer on the matter. According to Cocker, who helped the licensing on the Olympic side for the Mario & Sonic Olympic video games and other games based on the event, the IOC saw opportunities elsewhere and went after them in lieu of another Mario & Sonic game.

They wanted to look at other partners and NFTs and esports. Basically the IOC wanted to bring [it] back to themselves internally and look at other partners so they would get more money.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was a treat that allowed players to check out modern and retro versions of Olympic events.

Source: Sega

It’s a shame to say the least. The Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games titles were surprisingly fun affairs that offered all sorts of Olympic themed minigames for players to explore with their favorite characters from Nintendo and Sega’s respective IPs. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 wasn’t just good. It won our Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2019 for how fun it was. The Olympic Games aren’t without video game representation, but as Cocker said, the IOC has explored adding esports to the Olympics for a few years now.

Unfortunately, it seems that means leaving Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games by the wayside. It remains to be seen if it will ever come back, but for now, the series is on ice.