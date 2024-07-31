New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Facebook (META) reports 3.27 billion daily active people across its family of apps at the end of Q2

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp combined for 3.27 billion DAUs for parent company Meta in Q2 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Facebook (META) reported a beat on revenue and earnings in its latest financial report, spelling great news for its stock price in after-hours trading. The report also included analytics for the company’s various social apps, which saw a combined total of 3.27 billion daily active users during the quarter.

Facebook parent company Meta shared the DAU figure under the “Operational and Other Financial Highlights” section of its earnings release. The 3.27 billion DAU number was taken from June 2024 and represents 7 percent growth in year-over-year comparisons. On the company’s earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg added that WhatsApp now serves 100 million users a month.

The Instagram logo.

Source: Meta

Shares in Facebook (META) were up significantly in after-hours trading as a result of impressive numbers in the company’s overall Q2 2024 earnings report.

As for other things we learned from Facebook’s latest earnings, the company’s Reality Labs division lost $4.488 billion. For more news at the intersection of finance and technology, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola