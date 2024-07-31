Facebook (META) reports 3.27 billion daily active people across its family of apps at the end of Q2 Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp combined for 3.27 billion DAUs for parent company Meta in Q2 2024.

Facebook (META) reported a beat on revenue and earnings in its latest financial report, spelling great news for its stock price in after-hours trading. The report also included analytics for the company’s various social apps, which saw a combined total of 3.27 billion daily active users during the quarter.

Facebook parent company Meta shared the DAU figure under the “Operational and Other Financial Highlights” section of its earnings release. The 3.27 billion DAU number was taken from June 2024 and represents 7 percent growth in year-over-year comparisons. On the company’s earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg added that WhatsApp now serves 100 million users a month.



Source: Meta

Shares in Facebook (META) were up significantly in after-hours trading as a result of impressive numbers in the company’s overall Q2 2024 earnings report.

As for other things we learned from Facebook’s latest earnings, the company’s Reality Labs division lost $4.488 billion. For more news at the intersection of finance and technology, stay right here on Shacknews.