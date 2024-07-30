Xbox content and services revenue grew 61% thanks to the Activision Blizzard acquisition Activision Blizzard accounted for 58% out of the 61% of Xbox's revenue growth this quarter.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q4 2024 earnings report included an update on its gaming division. Xbox content and services posted a massive growth number for the quarter, which was almost entirely driven by the recently closed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The business highlights section of Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings report shows a brief but significant update on the company’s gaming division. “Xbox content and services revenue increased 61% driven by 58 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition.”



Source: Microsoft

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard closed back in October, and Xbox is still enjoying the business boons of it. Most recently, the company confirmed that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on the Xbox Game Pass service.

While Xbox content and services were up considerably year-over-year, it was quite the opposite for Xbox hardware, which fell 42 percent compared to last year. Microsoft’s full Q4 2024 earnings report showed a beat on revenue expectations, but a miss on the EPS whisper.