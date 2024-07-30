New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox content and services revenue grew 61% thanks to the Activision Blizzard acquisition

Activision Blizzard accounted for 58% out of the 61% of Xbox's revenue growth this quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Activision Blizzard
1

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q4 2024 earnings report included an update on its gaming division. Xbox content and services posted a massive growth number for the quarter, which was almost entirely driven by the recently closed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The business highlights section of Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings report shows a brief but significant update on the company’s gaming division. “Xbox content and services revenue increased 61% driven by 58 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition.”

The Xbox carbon-free logo.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard closed back in October, and Xbox is still enjoying the business boons of it. Most recently, the company confirmed that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on the Xbox Game Pass service.

While Xbox content and services were up considerably year-over-year, it was quite the opposite for Xbox hardware, which fell 42 percent compared to last year. Microsoft’s full Q4 2024 earnings report showed a beat on revenue expectations, but a miss on the EPS whisper.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

