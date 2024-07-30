New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2024 earnings results beat analyst expectations, miss EPS whisper number

Microsoft shares took a dive following close misses on EPS whisper expectations.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Microsoft (MSFT) is out with its earnings report for Q4 2024, chronicling the company’s financial performance over the past few months. While Microsoft beat analyst expectations, it missed the EPS whisper number, and shares of the company have been down as a result.

Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings report showed that the company made $64.7 billion during the quarter, which beats the analyst expectation of $64.4 billion. However, the company’s $2.95 in earnings-per-share is below the $3.01 whisper number.

Xbox Series X consoles with camouflage wraps on them.

Source: Microsoft

“Our strong performance this fiscal year speaks both to our innovation and to the trust customers continue to place in Microsoft," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “As a platform company, we are focused on meeting the mission-critical needs of our customers across our at-scale platforms today, while also ensuring we lead the AI era.”

Microsoft shares were as low as $395.70 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $422.92. For more financial news out of the biggest companies in tech and entertainment this week, Shacknews is the place to be.

News Editor
