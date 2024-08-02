All announcements and trailers - THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 There were some exciting reveals during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase and we have them here.

As is the case around this time every year, THQ Nordic is ready to show off what's on its agenda. The publisher rolled out the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, which featured some updates on previously announced titles along with a few surprises. Shacknews watched the whole thing, so here's a full recap of the day's biggest reveals.

All announcements and trailers - THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024

Here are the biggest news announcements, reveals, and trailers to come out of this year's THQ Nordic Showcase.

The Eternal Life of Goldman

Friday's showcase opened with something new and exciting. Developer Weappy Studio is the team behind simulation games like This Is The Police and This Is The President. For its next title, the studio is doing something completely different, taking a hard turn into cartoonish platforming.

The Eternal Life of Goldman boasts an art style that gives it the feel of a hand-drawn Saturday morning cartoon straight out of the 1990s. It's described as a 2D platformer inspired by ancient fables, one meticulously put together frame-by-frame with the Unity engine. As far as action goes, the game will feature challenging platforming sections, opportunities for exploration, and combat that centers around title hero Goldman fighting enemies with his cane. That cane can be upgraded over time with different abilities and magic powers.

As one might imagine from the game's title and the age of its title character, The Eternal Life of Goldman's story will deal with themes of life and death, inspired by Greek, Jewish, and Mesopotamian fables. Weappy believes it has a substantial tale worth telling and will leave it to players to experience for themselves.

The Eternal Life of Goldman is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It will be playable on the show floor at this year's Gamescom.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed

It's been a while since we got to briefly try out Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. THQ Nordic is now ready to show off some more details about what players can expect.

The team at Purple Lamp isn't content with just giving the Wii classic a visual overhaul and making it run at 4K/60fps on modern platforms. This new iteration of the game will offer several new features. This includes new dash, ground pound, and sprint abilities for Mickey, as well as new secrets and collectibles in all of the game's stages. This is on top of an overhauled control scheme that doesn't rely on Wii-era waggle, though gyroscopic controls will be available to players on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is almost here with Friday's trailer showing off some pre-order incentive skins. It arrives on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, September 24.

Titan Quest 2

Titan Quest 2 is another game originally revealed at last year's THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. Grimoire Games has returned with a closer look at actual gameplay. The team showed off some of the dungeon-crawling action that players can expect to find, as well as some of the game's environments, monsters, loot, and customization options.

Like the original Titan Quest and contemporaries in the genre like Diablo, Titan Quest 2 is described as a true ARPG with complex character progression, unique abilities with different degrees of mastery, and boss battles with distinct abilities and attack patterns. This is especially noticeable as players do battle against different factions.

Titan Quest 2 is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Wreckfest 2

Wreckfest 2 is one of the most exciting announcements to come at this year's showcase. Bugbear Entertainment has returned with the sequel to its acclaimed 2018 demolition derby-style racing game.

We had plenty to say about Wreckfest 2, so be sure to check out our announcement post from earlier today.

Gothic Remake

Making its return from last year's THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, Gothic Remake had a significantly increased presence for this year's presentation. Developer Alkimia Interactive was here with a new gameplay-focused trailer, showing fans what they can expect in this ongoing war with the orcs.

Friday's trailer offered exposition on Gothic's story and shed some light on the Valley of Mines prison colony's three regions. The game will touch on many of the simulation features that helped make the original game such a cult classic while also highlighting the revamped combat and character progression systems. While this carries the spirit of the 2001 original, it looks much more like a modern 2024 open-world RPG that's built on Unreal Engine 5.

There's still no release date for Gothic Remake, but it's coming soon to PC. Gamescom attendees will also get a first crack at trying the game out on the show floor.

Way of the Hunter: Lintukoto Reserve

Way of the Hunter has some new DLC. Explore the new Lintukoto Reserve and find elusive wildlife like the Northern Lynx, Mountain Reindeer, Arctic Fox, and the Eurasian Moose. You won't have to wait long for this. The DLC is available now.

Mystery Tarsier Studios Project

The makers of Little Nightmares 1+2 have something in store for players. There's nothing to say about it other than a teaser trailer, but we'll learn more about it during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 on Tuesday, August 20.

Darksiders?

There's no information on this one, but it looks like Darksiders is on its way back.

Those are the big reveals from this year's THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. We'll have more to say about these games and others coming to Gamescom in the weeks ahead, so keep it on Shacknews for further news updates.