Evening Reading - July 30, 2024

Welcome, Shackers. It's the end of July.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Finger garlic’kin good

Sometimes you can have too much garlic, but I’ll take as much as you’ll give me.

A Ticketmaster security breach?

Me getting yet another notice that all of my personal information has been compromised in a data breach pic.twitter.com/6Az24FeDg8 — Brittnay Johnston (@britthorsenoise) July 30, 2024

Must be a day ending in “Y”. Glad I don’t buy from them. Watch your accounts!

Electric! (Boogie woogie woogie)

vaporizing random things in my basement with 12,000 joules of electric power pic.twitter.com/TqK2tSbgNc — uwo's lab | the funny science man (@uwutoowo1) July 30, 2024

It's just plain fascinating what things will do when you shoot a truckload of electricity through them.

The grind isn’t call “the grind” for nothing

I’ve been practicing a few things myself since EVO! You can never stop being better at something.

Work it, bro!

Behind the scenes of Nick Pauley filming the dance opening scene for 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE', featuring 'Bye Bye Bye' by NSYNC. pic.twitter.com/0bVtl7UxRC — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) July 29, 2024

He’s really good at that dance. Must have been a fan back in the day.

The simple things

Try not to overindulge!

What is this magical food?

How pizza cones are made

pic.twitter.com/fLvWFitci0 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 29, 2024

I didn’t know pizza cones existed. Now I want one very badly.

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine July 30. We hope you had a great July and that you have an even better August.

If Silo's pet food just appeared in my apartment and I was charged appropriately? I would be okay with that. Seems Bubbletron agrees.

Source: Bubbletron

That's a wrap on this one, Shackers. Have a great night. We'll see you tomorrow!