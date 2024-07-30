New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 30, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of July. We hope you had a good one, whether it was playing good games, watching EVO 2024 or TennoCon 2024, or enjoying any of our content with all of the festivities and fun going on this month. Whatever your pleasure, we’ve always got more on the way and hope you’ll stick with us for some more fantastic Shacknews coverage. But for today, it’s time to bring things to a close, and that means another Evening Reading for you. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Finger garlic’kin good

Sometimes you can have too much garlic, but I’ll take as much as you’ll give me.

A Ticketmaster security breach?

Must be a day ending in “Y”. Glad I don’t buy from them. Watch your accounts!

Electric! (Boogie woogie woogie)

It's just plain fascinating what things will do when you shoot a truckload of electricity through them.

The grind isn’t call “the grind” for nothing

I’ve been practicing a few things myself since EVO! You can never stop being better at something.

Work it, bro!

He’s really good at that dance. Must have been a fan back in the day.

The simple things

Try not to overindulge!

What is this magical food?

I didn’t know pizza cones existed. Now I want one very badly.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine July 30. We hope you had a great July and that you have an even better August. If you’d like to support what Shacknews is doing, then remember Mercury! For as little as a dollar a month, you can support the site and everything we do. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. We just rolled out a massive new update for it and now there are leaderboards! Can you come up with a trillion dollar startup from the daily-changing randomized list of prompts? If you earn the day’s highest or lowest valuation, you can post to the leaderboards for both! Try to do it in the fewest number of tries and see where you stack up.

Bubbletron values an Artificial Intelligence Pet Food Delivery Transporter at $9,432,000,000,000.
If Silo's pet food just appeared in my apartment and I was charged appropriately? I would be okay with that. Seems Bubbletron agrees.
Source: Bubbletron

That’s a wrap on this one, Shackers. Have a great night. We’ll see you tomorrow!

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola