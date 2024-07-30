Evening Reading - July 30, 2024

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of July. We hope you had a good one, whether it was playing good games, watching EVO 2024 or TennoCon 2024, or enjoying any of our content with all of the festivities and fun going on this month. Whatever your pleasure, we’ve always got more on the way and hope you’ll stick with us for some more fantastic Shacknews coverage. But for today, it’s time to bring things to a close, and that means another Evening Reading for you. Enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Patch 1.13 notes
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games reportedly abandoned for NFTs & esports
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2024 earnings results beat analyst expectations, miss EPS whisper number
- 5 million people played EA Sports College Football 25 in its first week
- AMD Gaming segment revenue fell 59% from Q2 2023 on weakness in semi-custom chips
- Microsoft (MSFT) spent $8.4 billion on share buybacks and dividends in Q4 2024
- AMD Q2 2024 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue expectations
- Xbox content and services revenue grew 61% thanks to the Activision Blizzard acquisition
- Xbox hardware revenue fell 42% from Q4 2023
- Garry's Mod reportedly hit with DMCA by Skibidi Toilet film studio
- Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS expectations
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ review: Back at it again at Morimiya Academy
- Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact feels like an unexpectedly solid Vs fighter
- Earth Defense Force 6 review: All You Need is Kill
- Star Wars Outlaws' Lead Writer discusses the making of two scoundrels in a galactic underworld
- Fallout: London is a treat you shouldn't miss out on
- Magic: The Gathering artist David Petersen talks the Bloomburrow expansion
- Street Fighter 3 Third Strike is immortal
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Finger garlic’kin good
July 29, 2024
Sometimes you can have too much garlic, but I’ll take as much as you’ll give me.
A Ticketmaster security breach?
Me getting yet another notice that all of my personal information has been compromised in a data breach pic.twitter.com/6Az24FeDg8— Brittnay Johnston (@britthorsenoise) July 30, 2024
Must be a day ending in “Y”. Glad I don’t buy from them. Watch your accounts!
Electric! (Boogie woogie woogie)
vaporizing random things in my basement with 12,000 joules of electric power pic.twitter.com/TqK2tSbgNc— uwo's lab | the funny science man (@uwutoowo1) July 30, 2024
It's just plain fascinating what things will do when you shoot a truckload of electricity through them.
The grind isn’t call “the grind” for nothing
Pain pic.twitter.com/5Uzy5gL22O— SMG 💕 (@SMGxPrincessirl) July 30, 2024
I’ve been practicing a few things myself since EVO! You can never stop being better at something.
Work it, bro!
Behind the scenes of Nick Pauley filming the dance opening scene for 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE', featuring 'Bye Bye Bye' by NSYNC. pic.twitter.com/0bVtl7UxRC— MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) July 29, 2024
He’s really good at that dance. Must have been a fan back in the day.
The simple things
Engineer pic.twitter.com/L2fO2LPps9— hi (@niceaccount5) July 30, 2024
Try not to overindulge!
What is this magical food?
How pizza cones are made— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/fLvWFitci0
I didn’t know pizza cones existed. Now I want one very badly.
And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine July 30. We hope you had a great July and that you have an even better August. If you’d like to support what Shacknews is doing, then remember Mercury! For as little as a dollar a month, you can support the site and everything we do. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. We just rolled out a massive new update for it and now there are leaderboards! Can you come up with a trillion dollar startup from the daily-changing randomized list of prompts? If you earn the day’s highest or lowest valuation, you can post to the leaderboards for both! Try to do it in the fewest number of tries and see where you stack up.
That’s a wrap on this one, Shackers. Have a great night. We’ll see you tomorrow!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 30, 2024