Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS expectations [UPDATED] The publishing giant posted a massive win on EPS against Wall Street's expectations for the quarter.

Updated @ 3:45 p.m. PT on July 30, 2024: There was an error in reporting on the earnings-per-share in this story in regards to which numbers should be compared to Wall Street expectations. This has been corrected, though EA still posted a beat. A source has also been provided for revenue estimates.

Original Story: Q1 2025 has come to an end for Electronic Arts and the company had positive metrics to show for its quarterly earnings results this week. EA posted its results online, and with it came a win in earnings-per-share (EPS). The company also managed a win in revenue, with net bookings coming in just above Wall Street analysys.

Electronic Arts posted its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. According to the report, EA put up about $1.26 billion in net bookings, which acts as the company’s bottom line revenue for the quarter. That was just under analyst expectations which called for $1.3 billion (served as an average from several analysts on E*Trade). The $1.26 billion was still above EA's own guidance, which was set at $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Meanwhile, EA put up a win on the EPS end. The Wall Street expectation for EPS out of EA was $0.42 per share and the Earnings Whisper number was $0.47 per share. Instead, EA put up an actual EPS of $0.52 per share, coming in above both expectations.

Electronic Arts guidance balance sheet from Q1 2025.

Source: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is in a very strong position for its Q2 2025. One particular victory unaccounted for in Q1 is the successful launch of EA Sports College Football 25. It’s quite a return for college football sims and, besides having good reviews including here at Shacknews, the game has seen massive sales that will likely be showing up in EA’s earnings results for next quarter.

With Electronic Arts having wrapped up its Q1 2025, eyes will be on it for the next quarter. Stay tuned for that and other earnings results reporting right here at Shacknews.