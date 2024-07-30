New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AMD Q2 2024 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue expectations

AMD put up beats while reporting its Q2 2024 earnings results.
Bill Lavoy
AMD
1

Today, AMD reported its Q2 2024 earnings results. The company beat both EPS and revenue expectations.

A stock chart showing AMD in after-hours trading for July 30, 2024

Source: AMD

For Q2 2024, AMD reported $5.8 billion in total revenue against expectations from Wall Street analysts of $5.7 billion. The earnings results also show a beat for earnings per share (EPS), where AMD reported $0.69 per share against analysts expectations of $0.68 per share. AMD’s EPS numbers were in line with the whisper number of $0.69 per share.

In the report posted to the AMD investor relations website, the company had this to say:

If you’re interested in reading more about the financial performance of AMD, check out our story on how the AMD gaming segment fell 59 percent year-over-year.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

