AMD Q2 2024 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue expectations
AMD put up beats while reporting its Q2 2024 earnings results.
Today, AMD reported its Q2 2024 earnings results. The company beat both EPS and revenue expectations.
For Q2 2024, AMD reported $5.8 billion in total revenue against expectations from Wall Street analysts of $5.7 billion. The earnings results also show a beat for earnings per share (EPS), where AMD reported $0.69 per share against analysts expectations of $0.68 per share. AMD’s EPS numbers were in line with the whisper number of $0.69 per share.
In the report posted to the AMD investor relations website, the company had this to say:
