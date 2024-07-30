AMD Q2 2024 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue expectations AMD put up beats while reporting its Q2 2024 earnings results.

Source: AMD

For Q2 2024, AMD reported $5.8 billion in total revenue against expectations from Wall Street analysts of $5.7 billion. The earnings results also show a beat for earnings per share (EPS), where AMD reported $0.69 per share against analysts expectations of $0.68 per share. AMD’s EPS numbers were in line with the whisper number of $0.69 per share.

In the report posted to the AMD investor relations website, the company had this to say:

"We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter driven by record Data Center segment revenue,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “Our AI business continued accelerating and we are well positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of the year led by demand for Instinct, EPYC and Ryzen processors. The rapid advances in generative AI are driving demand for more compute in every market, creating significant growth opportunities as we deliver leadership AI solutions across our business.”

