Microsoft (MSFT) spent $8.4 billion on share buybacks and dividends in Q4 2024 Notably, Microsoft didn't spend $8.4 billion on keeping studios like Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin open.

This week, Microsoft posted its Q4 2024 earnings results. As one of the largest companies in the world, all eyes were on it, but there was more than just revenue and earnings-per-share to be seen in this quarter. Microsoft also shared some illuminating details, such as how much money it delivered back to its shareholders over the course of the year. That amount came to a staggering $8.4 billion.

Microsoft posted its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website. Therein, the company shared metrics that hit on revenue and missed on EPS. That wasn’t the end of it, though. The company also shared a detail about various buybacks and dividends that served to deliver money back to shareholders:

Microsoft returned $8.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Tango Gameworks was a victim of studio closures in Microsoft's Q4 2024 where it gave $8.4 billion back to shareholders in dividends and buybacks.

Source: Tango Gameworks

It’s an interesting snapshot of where Microsoft prioritized its spending. It’s worth noting that in May (well within the confines of Microsoft’s Q4), it closed down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks. Arkane Austin had unfortunately come off of a difficult release with Redfall, but Tango Gameworks had put out one of the best games of 2023 in Hi-Fi Rush before it was closed. Both were quality studios with plenty of wins under their belts, but it wasn’t enough to get a piece of that $8.4 billion Microsoft spent elsewhere.

Shareholders were likely happy to see that money come their way, for better or worse, and the company is still one of the largest worldwide. Maybe with Game Pass having taken another price hike, some of that extra money might go back to Microsoft studios next time. In the meantime, stay tuned for more earnings results reporting as news drops, right here at Shacknews.