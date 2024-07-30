New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft (MSFT) spent $8.4 billion on share buybacks and dividends in Q4 2024

Notably, Microsoft didn't spend $8.4 billion on keeping studios like Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin open.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Reuters
3

This week, Microsoft posted its Q4 2024 earnings results. As one of the largest companies in the world, all eyes were on it, but there was more than just revenue and earnings-per-share to be seen in this quarter. Microsoft also shared some illuminating details, such as how much money it delivered back to its shareholders over the course of the year. That amount came to a staggering $8.4 billion.

Microsoft posted its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website. Therein, the company shared metrics that hit on revenue and missed on EPS. That wasn’t the end of it, though. The company also shared a detail about various buybacks and dividends that served to deliver money back to shareholders:

Chai from Hi-Fi Rush looking surprised or disappointed
Tango Gameworks was a victim of studio closures in Microsoft's Q4 2024 where it gave $8.4 billion back to shareholders in dividends and buybacks.
Source: Tango Gameworks

It’s an interesting snapshot of where Microsoft prioritized its spending. It’s worth noting that in May (well within the confines of Microsoft’s Q4), it closed down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks. Arkane Austin had unfortunately come off of a difficult release with Redfall, but Tango Gameworks had put out one of the best games of 2023 in Hi-Fi Rush before it was closed. Both were quality studios with plenty of wins under their belts, but it wasn’t enough to get a piece of that $8.4 billion Microsoft spent elsewhere.

Shareholders were likely happy to see that money come their way, for better or worse, and the company is still one of the largest worldwide. Maybe with Game Pass having taken another price hike, some of that extra money might go back to Microsoft studios next time. In the meantime, stay tuned for more earnings results reporting as news drops, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola