Have you heard about F-Zero 99?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It's my favorite game and I really think my Pilot Card has really come together with that new Samurai Goroh badge.

Elon Musk's daughter sets the record straight on her father's lies

Vivian, Elon Musk's daughter, speaks on her father's lies (on Thrеаds). pic.twitter.com/orcc6ySY5K — Bird Hustle (@birdhustle) July 25, 2024

"This is entirely fake," said Vivian on Instagram Threads (Facebook's Twitter competitor). Musk made claims about her transition that Vivian states are false. Musk has publicly spouted off LGBTQ+ hate speech for years on his social media account.

Elon Musk made a whitelist for right-wing accounts and hate speech on Twitter

Elon literally made a whitelist of people who he lets do anything they want, break all the rules by using racial slurs - and they're all far right-wing accounts. Please note that Twitter pulled the subdomain "protected-users" on https://t.co/TrJePCwBBc after the leak dropped. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 25, 2024

Twitter banned the user who brought attention to a recent Twitter API leak that showed a bit of code that let certain hate-filled users spout off racial epithets as well as LGBTQ+ hate speech. I wonder if there is a blacklist for users and keywords too.

How are you IT professionals hanging this week?

The CrowdStrike fallout ruined many people's weeks, and they don't need to be judged on their fashion choices. Let the people wear cargo shorts, damn it! Bless you IT professionals and Godspeed.

Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your couch?

JD Vance pauses the video here pic.twitter.com/zQOk0ffg5G — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) July 25, 2024

I know that JD Vance might not be humping every couch he sets his eyes on, but where there is smoke, there is fire.

Here's the full page.



Page 180. pic.twitter.com/ity3ck3cAO — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) July 26, 2024

Supervillain origin story?

some say she created a villain that day... pic.twitter.com/IL4qfY6SjZ — Wild content (@NoCapFights) July 24, 2024

Brutal. How many budding relationships have been destroyed by Kisscams?

"I'm a crypto investor."

Just wait until he pivots to AI.

Mark Zuckerberg talks about open sourcing Llama development

Exclusive: Meta just released Llama 3.1 405B — the first-ever open-sourced frontier AI model, beating top closed models like GPT-4o across several benchmarks.



I sat down with Mark Zuckerberg, diving into why this marks a major moment in AI history.



Timestamps:



00:00 Intro… pic.twitter.com/wI0X86P0dM — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) July 23, 2024

Not a bad interview if you ignore the AI sycophant drooling over Zuck's sweet hairdo. But will he fight Musk?

