Evening Reading - July 25, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Have you heard about F-Zero 99?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It's my favorite game and I really think my Pilot Card has really come together with that new Samurai Goroh badge.

Elon Musk's daughter sets the record straight on her father's lies

"This is entirely fake," said Vivian on Instagram Threads (Facebook's Twitter competitor). Musk made claims about her transition that Vivian states are false. Musk has publicly spouted off LGBTQ+ hate speech for years on his social media account.

Elon Musk made a whitelist for right-wing accounts and hate speech on Twitter

Twitter banned the user who brought attention to a recent Twitter API leak that showed a bit of code that let certain hate-filled users spout off racial epithets as well as LGBTQ+ hate speech. I wonder if there is a blacklist for users and keywords too.

How are you IT professionals hanging this week?

The CrowdStrike fallout ruined many people's weeks, and they don't need to be judged on their fashion choices. Let the people wear cargo shorts, damn it! Bless you IT professionals and Godspeed.

Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your couch?

I know that JD Vance might not be humping every couch he sets his eyes on, but where there is smoke, there is fire.

Supervillain origin story?

Brutal. How many budding relationships have been destroyed by Kisscams?

"I'm a crypto investor."

Just wait until he pivots to AI.

Mark Zuckerberg talks about open sourcing Llama development

Not a bad interview if you ignore the AI sycophant drooling over Zuck's sweet hairdo. But will he fight Musk?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 25, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

