New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - July 1, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This one seems like it'll be tough.

It's Factorio time!

This game will never go on sale. Better pick it up whenever you're ready.

Elden Ring but cute and small

How could something so adorable be so deadly?

Do not get trapped

The good news is that it's almost impossible to do this.

Remember Musk's terrible build?

Imagine being so good at Elden Ring you can make something out of this nonsense.

Aztecross is eyeing off The First Descendant

Are you going to check it out?

Got a coffee machine? Maintain it!

Let James give you the details.

I hear you like Halo

Time for even more of it.

It's a Bomb Rush Cyberfunk OST kind of day

Have you played BCR yet? It's so damn good.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! We've also got Bubbletron for you to check out, which has just received a massive update. Go check it out.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola