Hookah Haze is all about vibes, from friendship to measuring coal

I haven’t played games like Coffee Talk, in which a familiar, comfortable setting is used as a gameplay vehicle for introducing and bonding with interesting characters. Hookah Haze caught my eye though, because it’s developed by Acquire. Best known for the likes of Tenchu, Way of the Samurai, and Octopath Traveler, checking out a smaller, more humble project from the same studio is deeply intriguing. And considering the demo currently on Steam is a unique slice of storytelling totally separate from the final game, there was no reason not to stop by for a smoke or two.

Source: Aniplex

In Hookah Haze you are Toru Sumiki, the manager of a very quiet, low key hookah bar. Toru is a thoughtful kind of person who likes fish and lo-fi beats. Every day he opens the bar, posts the daily special on social media, and has no problem talking to whoever may come in for hours. Luckily for the audience Toru has three regulars, girls who have vibrant personalities and very specific hookah tastes. Your job is to take care of who comes in based on their likes and needs, and see how their stories unfold.

This is definitely one of those “cozy” games that are all about smothering you in relaxing vibes and applying little to no pressure in terms of gameplay. The most intensive exercise I had to perform in the demo was changing the coals for customers. Based on Toru’s vague intuitions, you have to choose how many coals to put in the tray. If you get it right you’ll get a good reaction from the customer. Get it wrong and Toru will fix it, but not before the customer lets you know you failed the taste test. There’s a “fail forward” sense there and in choosing flavors for the day’s guest, as the story continues either way.

Source: Aniplex

The demo, which lasts for two in-game days, can go many different ways and you’re encouraged to go a few rounds to see what happens. Any of the three girls can show up on either day, and it seems like how they react to your service flags how their stories unfold. The other part of that is mixing flavors, when you fill three slots with chosen materials such as fruit, nuts, or spices. There seem to be more possible reactions than a simple pass/fail, hinting at a lot of variables for the story.

While there isn’t a ton to the gameplay, you can fiddle with some UI elements during the visual novel “action.” You can say hello to Toru’s fish, or change the song playing for example. Little things like that don’t mean much by themselves, but do add lots of texture to the setting and Toru as a character.

Source: Aniplex

I’m interested in what’s to come with Hookah Haze, especially because the full story seems to have some darker elements from the get-go, that could certainly complicate not just the characters’ relationships, but our relationship to Toru. The hookah element is certainly a novel hook, and playing with the ingredients to unlock new recipes sounds like a fun bonus. The lavish smoking sequences are also a riot, and kind of a shock to see in media these days. Naturally, there’s a disclaimer when the game first starts. Smoking is bad, kids!

Hookah Haze is set to arrive on July 10, 2024 for PC and Nintendo Switch. We played the demo currently available on Steam for this preview.