Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster scores September 2024 release date

Capcom has confirmed that its upcoming Dead Rising Remake arrives this fall.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
1

The Capcom Next showcase included updates on several in-development games at the studio. This includes Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which was revealed last week. Capcom has confirmed that the game will be released on September 19, 2024.

The release date for Dead Rising Deluxe Remastered came alongside a slew of information for the game during Capcom Next. The new trailer showed off new looks at gameplay and cinematics in the upcoming remake, including the Willamette Parkview Mall, Frank West, and others. Capcom also provides comparisons for the visuals in the original Dead Rising and Deluxe Remaster.

Dead Rising joins an increasingly stacked fall video game release schedule. To keep up with it all, we have a 2024 release calendar for you to keep on hand.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

