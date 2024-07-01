Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster scores September 2024 release date Capcom has confirmed that its upcoming Dead Rising Remake arrives this fall.

The Capcom Next showcase included updates on several in-development games at the studio. This includes Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which was revealed last week. Capcom has confirmed that the game will be released on September 19, 2024.

The release date for Dead Rising Deluxe Remastered came alongside a slew of information for the game during Capcom Next. The new trailer showed off new looks at gameplay and cinematics in the upcoming remake, including the Willamette Parkview Mall, Frank West, and others. Capcom also provides comparisons for the visuals in the original Dead Rising and Deluxe Remaster.

Dead Rising joins an increasingly stacked fall video game release schedule. To keep up with it all, we have a 2024 release calendar for you to keep on hand.