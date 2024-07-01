Sega's Crazy Taxi reboot could be an MMO A recruitment video confirmed once more that a Crazy Taxi reboot is in development, but Sega's job listing also suggested it might be an open world MMO driving game.

One of the more promising prospects out of Sega has been its interest in reviving dormant IP in new games, remasters, remakes, and reboots, of which Crazy Taxi has been brought up in the conversation several times over. New videos and posting have further stressed that the reboot is in the works and even original Crazy Taxi producer Kenji Kanno is on board. That said, it’s taking some interesting turns as well. Recent listings have suggested that it may also be a massively multiplayer online (MMO) open world driving game.

These details come from a few postings from Sega, the first of which was a new recruitment video asking for prospective developers to apply to the company. In said video, Sega is said to be testing adaptation of Crazy Taxi gameplay to modern fixings. The far more interesting part was new job listings that have popped up on Sega’s Careers webpages. It was there that the company specifically asked for help in developing “a new major online title,” describing the Crazy Taxi reboot as a “massively multiplayer driving game.”

It would be an interesting change for the Crazy Taxi universe to be certain if Sega went along with its MMO plans for the remake. The entirety of Crazy Taxi games have followed a more arcade-style format where you frantically drive the taxi to prospective fares and try to get them to their destination as fast as possible and by any means necessary. It’s hard to imagine how Sega would apply an MMO format to that, but we’re certainly interested to find out.

With Sega having previously confirmed a multitude of remakes including Crazy Taxi, it will be interesting to see where the company goes with these games. Stay tuned for more updates and reveals as they happen, right here at Shacknews.