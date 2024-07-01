New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

George R.R. Martin acknowledges Elden Ring adaptation rumors

The writer says 'you never heard a peep from me' about an Elden Ring movie or TV show.
Donovan Erskine
Bandai Namco
2

Last week, rumors about a potential Elden Ring movie or TV show adaptation surfaced online. While FromSoftware neglected to comment on said rumors, an acknowledgement has come from an unlikely source. George R.R. Martin, the famed author who co-wrote the story of Elden Ring, has cheekily teased the possibility of an Elden Ring adaptation.

George R.R. Martin shared a blog post this morning, in which he discussed various topics. This includes the rumor that Elden Ring could be the latest video game to get the film or television treatment. “Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say,” Martin wrote. “Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

A player sitting on torrent, looking off at the Erdtree.

Source: Bandai Namco

Martin’s playful statement implies that he may know more about an Elden Ring adaptation than he’s letting on. An Elden Ring movie or show would make a lot of sense, given the game’s critical acclaim and the flurry of video game adaptations announcements over the past few years.

If the Elden Ring adaptation is real, we expect to hear an official announcement at some point in the future. Until then, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco will continue enjoying the success of Shadow of the Erdtree, as the expansion has already surpassed five million copies sold.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

