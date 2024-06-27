Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has sold over 5 million units Quite a few Tarnished have taken the journey into the Land of Shadow since its recent release.

With Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree having launched, the internet has been abuzz about its journey through the Land of Shadow and all of the difficulties included therein. In fact, about 5 million players have taken the trip into the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, as shared by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware.

The two shared the accolade for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree via the game’s social media account.

“To the many who tread the path left by Kindly Miquella, we extend our heartfelt gratitude,” the post reads. “Thank you, 5 million Tarnished in the Realm of Shadow.”

It’s a big number to be sure, and in incredibly short order. However, that doesn’t seem unreasonable either. Elden Ring was the Shacknews Game of the Year in 2022, and we were hardly the only ones to give it such high accolades. The game already performed well and had millions of players waiting to jump into the DLC.

And Shadow of the Erdtree delivers. It’s such a massive expansion that it might as well be a dang-near full game on top of the original. It may have been rather difficult before the most recent patch, but one could argue that was just part of the experience.

Either way, Shadow of the Erdtree is off to an incredible start.