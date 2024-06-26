Elden Ring Version 1.12.2 patch notes buff Scadutree Blessings
Players will gain more damage and take less damage for the first half of Scadutree Blessings in Shadow of the Erdtree.
It seems that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was just a little bit too hard for some of the community, but FromSoftware has swooped in to lessen the difficulty just for those of you that just can’t stop dying on your way through the Land of Shadow. Given that the internet has been ablaze with complaints about players being one-shot by the Furnace Golem, Blackgaol Knight, Divine Beast Dancing Lion, and more, the Elden Ring Version 1.12.2 patch should make things a bit more manageable.
Elden Ring Version 1.12.2 patch notes
A calibration update has been released for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree.— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 26, 2024
Thank you for your support and passion. pic.twitter.com/Jz9S0Y0fnK
FromSoftware and Bandai Namco rolled out Elden Ring Version 1.12.2 and its accompanying patch notes this week. The notes are really simple. They adjust Scadutree Blessing stat buffs. From here on, the first half of Scadutree Blessings (of the max level you can obtain) will provide greater buffs to your outgoing damage and damage reduction. The back half of the Blessings will be less powerful, save for the last one, which should give a nice boost for your efforts. A PC bug was also addressed, and more bug fixes are on the way. You can read the entirety of the patch notes below:
Calibration Update 1.12.2 change list
Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings has been revised.
- The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements, and the second half will now be more gradual.
- The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.
The calibration update can be applied by logging into the multiplayer server.
If the Calibration Ver. listed at the bottom right of the title menu is not "1.12.2", then select LOGIN and apply the latest regulations before enjoying the game.
About graphics settings (PC version only)
We have confirmed a bug where the raytracing settings are automatically enabled if you have previously loaded saved data from previous game versions.
If your framerate is unstable, please check in the 'SYSTEM' > 'Graphics Settings' > 'Raytracing Quality' settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to 'ON'. Once set to 'OFF', Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.
Other balance adjustments as well as bug fixes are also planned for a future patch.
That covers the entirety of the Elden Ring Version 1.12.2 patch notes. Even more than ever, you’ll want to get your Scadutree Blessings if you want to be better equipped to go toe to toe with foes. Check out our Miquella’s Cross and survival guides to find more Scadutree Fragments and learn how to use them.
I haven't reached the DLC yet but can someone confirm my spoiler free interpretation of this?
- There's a new buff that occurs in the DLC areas.
- That buff used to have a linear slope to usefulness.
- Now the buff starts high and has diminishing returns until you reach the next plateau of the buff?
Basically, yeah. These blessings/items/buffs are solely for the dlc sections (don't carry over to base game) and there to seemingly replace standard leveling. So they could support and balance the new content around this new mechanic as players would be bringing their characters of widely varying traditional Stat Levels characters from the base game into the expansion.
Not to say that your standard levels and stats don't matter, they still do and they recommend SL 150 as a baseline going into the DLC. But in terms of damage given and mitigation while fighting enemies, acquiring these blessing apparently do far more against dlc content than leveling up more the traditional way. People whine about the difficultly up front so they're just changing the scaling on them to be more effective up front when you may not have as many.
Found this
https://i.imgur.com/oBC1T0g.jpeg