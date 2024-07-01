New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Tesla (TSLA) inks deal for 100 MW power plant in New Zealand

The power plant will be constructed by Contact Energy.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

As Tesla continues to expand its EV empire, that includes establishing its business in international territories. The latest instance will be a new power plant in New Zealand, as Tesla has secured a deal with Contact Energy to construct a new 100 megawatt plant in the country.

The news of Tesla’s new power plant comes from the New Zealand Herald. The outlet reports that the construction will cost $163 million. As part of the agreement, Tesla will reserve the ability to expand the power plant from 100 MW to 130 MW in the future.

Tesla solar plant.

Source: Tesla

The power plant is expected to begin construction in Glenbrook, New Zealand immediately with hopes of opening in early 2026. “With New Zealand Aluminium Smelters now confirmed to stay for the long term, providing improved market certainty, Contact is advancing its plans for investment in new intermittent renewable generation across New Zealand,” Contact said in a statement.

News of Tesla’s new power plant is an interesting follow-up to reports about concerns around the demand for energy and its impact on the economy. Stick with Shacknews for more Tesla updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola