Tesla (TSLA) inks deal for 100 MW power plant in New Zealand The power plant will be constructed by Contact Energy.

As Tesla continues to expand its EV empire, that includes establishing its business in international territories. The latest instance will be a new power plant in New Zealand, as Tesla has secured a deal with Contact Energy to construct a new 100 megawatt plant in the country.

The news of Tesla’s new power plant comes from the New Zealand Herald. The outlet reports that the construction will cost $163 million. As part of the agreement, Tesla will reserve the ability to expand the power plant from 100 MW to 130 MW in the future.



Source: Tesla

The power plant is expected to begin construction in Glenbrook, New Zealand immediately with hopes of opening in early 2026. “With New Zealand Aluminium Smelters now confirmed to stay for the long term, providing improved market certainty, Contact is advancing its plans for investment in new intermittent renewable generation across New Zealand,” Contact said in a statement.

News of Tesla's new power plant is an interesting follow-up to reports about concerns around the demand for energy and its impact on the economy.