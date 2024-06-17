Evening Reading - June 17, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Monday night. We watch sudoku being solved on Monday nights.

It's glitch time in Halo 2

I remember sitting in custom games on Xbox Live and just doing tricks and glitches. Getting out of maps and hanging out.

No espresso should cost this much

Reckon it'd be worth it? Probably not.

It's time for a supercut!

RimWorld style.

Datto's thoughts on The Final Shape

What do you think of this last expansion?

30K steps each day is huge

I can't imagine trying to fit that in. I'd have to get one of those treadmills to put under my desk.

Octopus in a maze

These creatures are a-maze-ing.

Lore time!

Are you ready for Shadow of the Erdtree?

In honor of a new season of The Boys

These guys are hilarious together. Love to see them get along.

