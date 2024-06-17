Overwatch 2 Season 11 brings back Pink Mercy to celebrate 100 million players Overwatch 2 has a new map and single-player courses, but Pink Mercy's return by popular demand puts a cap on Season 11.

Overwatch 2 is kicking off Season 11 later this week and it's a special one for Blizzard. It will be the first season to release after the game surpassed the 100 lifetime player milestone, so the development team is looking to celebrate in a big way. So while Season 11 will include a slew of new content, it will also feature the fan-favorite return of Pink Mercy.

Overwatch's Pink Mercy was last seen back in 2018 and raised over $12.7 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Like last time, proceeds from Pink Mercy purchases will go to the same charity. For those who don't like pink so much, a Rose Gold Mercy Bundle will also be available for purchase with all proceeds going to BCRF. Look for both Mercy skins to be available starting on Tuesday, June 25.

The big Overwatch 2 Season 11 theme involves a clash between souped-up superhero squad Ultrawatch (comprised of Genji, Cassidy, Sojourn, Ana, and Wrecking Ball) and fearsome dark magic wielder Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe. These show off the new Mythic cosmetic type, which will apply to both heroes and weapons over the course of the season.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Those looking to show off their new skins can head out to the new Runasapi Push map. Set in the Peruvian Andes, players will escort TS-1 across tight alleyways and narrow streets. There are some dangerous cliffs along the way, so watch out.

Solo players can enjoy new Hero Mastery content. Kiriko and Soldier: 76 will each get new single-player courses, but they'll only be available for a limited time. They'll launch alongside Season 11, but only be available until July 9.

Blizzard is also putting forward some quality-of-life improvements. They're allowing players to catch up on weekly challenges they've missed until they're up to date, as well as making those challenges more rewarding. More details can be found on the Overwatch website. Look for Season 11 to begin this Thursday, June 20.