Larry Hryb AKA Major Nelson joins Unity's community team After years as one of the community faces of Xbox, Hryb is bringing his talents to Unity to work closely with developers using the game engine.

After many years of serving the community at Xbox under his Major Nelson persona, Larry Hryb is moving to Unity to work in a similar manner. Joining the community team, Hryb will be working with Unity’s clients and developers to support their game development efforts for the foreseeable future.

Hryb himself announced his move to Unity via his personal social media this week. It was there that he announced some of the details of his upcoming position at the company:

I am thrilled to announce that I'm joining the Community team at Unity! Building on my long history as a developer advocate at Xbox, I'm excited to collaborate again with developers, harnessing our collective creativity to shape the future of real-time gaming and experiences. Let's make magic happen.

Hryb was an instrumental force in community engagement at Xbox, making his name over many years as an Xbox enthusiast and social influencer. He was even a notable part of Xbox’s 20th anniversary festivities. That was up until July 2023, last year, when Hryb officially announced his exit from Xbox, choosing to “step back and work on the next chapter.”

Now we officially know where that chapter is going to be. As Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb begins his tenure at Unity, stay tuned for what comes next from him and the company on our Unity topic.