Life by You has been canceled

Paradox Interactive has canceled the lifestyle sim from former Sims lead Rod Humble.
Donovan Erskine
Paradox Interactive
Life by You was one of the more interesting upcoming lifestyle sims, as it was being led by Sims veteran Rod Humble and was looking to challenge EA’s titan of the genre. However, we won’t get to see how that turns out as Life by You has been canceled.

The cancelation of Life by You was announced by publisher Paradox Interactive on its forum today. “Sadly, we’ve decided to cancel the release of our long-awaited life sim Life by You,” the statement reads. “This was an incredibly difficult call to make and is a clear failure on Paradox’s part to meet both our own and the community's expectations.”

The design UI in Life by You.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Last month, it was announced that Life by You’s early access release had been delayed. After making the decision to delay, the studio took a hard look at the state of the game and determined that it was “lacking in some key areas” and that it would be a lengthy uphill journey to get it to where they want it to be.

It’s an unfortunate ending for a game that had garnered attention as a potential new contender in the lifestyle sim genre. We’ll be keeping a close eye on what Rod Humble and Paradox Interactive do next.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

