Masahiro Sakurai has recorded his final video for his YouTube series

The Smash Bros. director said back in January 2024 that he would be winding down the Creating Games series.
TJ Denzer
Image via Masahiro Sakurai
1

For the better part of the last two years since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate became content complete, Masahiro Sakurai has been delighting the gaming world with his Creating Games YouTube series, but that series is about to reach its conclusion. Sakurai previously said that he would be winding down his channel, but this week he confirmed that he’s recorded the last episode of Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games.

Sakurai shared this detail about his YouTube channel on his personal social media. Despite the fact that it will be the last episode, Sakurai says he has a few lined up before this last record one plays, as roughly translated below:

Masahiro Sakurai began his Creating Games YouTube channel as a “semi-retired” developer in August 2022. Where he claimed to be done with game dev for the moment, he used the channel to impart a number of ideas and design philosophies into a fun and easy-to-digest series that he aimed at both novice and advanced developers alike. It was earlier this year that he teased that he was wrapping up the Creating Games series to move on to a new project, though what that project is remains to be seen at this time.

It's worth noting that there’s a Nintendo Direct this week just as Sakurai announces the end of Creating Games. It feels unlikely that Sakura would appear on a Nintendo Direct so soon, but time will tell as we watch for a large delivery of Nintendo news this week. Stay tuned.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

