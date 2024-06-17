Masahiro Sakurai has recorded his final video for his YouTube series The Smash Bros. director said back in January 2024 that he would be winding down the Creating Games series.

For the better part of the last two years since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate became content complete, Masahiro Sakurai has been delighting the gaming world with his Creating Games YouTube series, but that series is about to reach its conclusion. Sakurai previously said that he would be winding down his channel, but this week he confirmed that he’s recorded the last episode of Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games.

Sakurai shared this detail about his YouTube channel on his personal social media. Despite the fact that it will be the last episode, Sakurai says he has a few lined up before this last record one plays, as roughly translated below:

We have finished recording the final episode of the channel. I think it will be a while before it is released, so please enjoy the regular episodes until then...

チャンネル最終話の収録を終えました｡

まだ公開は先になると思いますが､それまでは通常回でお楽しみください… — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) June 15, 2024

Masahiro Sakurai began his Creating Games YouTube channel as a “semi-retired” developer in August 2022. Where he claimed to be done with game dev for the moment, he used the channel to impart a number of ideas and design philosophies into a fun and easy-to-digest series that he aimed at both novice and advanced developers alike. It was earlier this year that he teased that he was wrapping up the Creating Games series to move on to a new project, though what that project is remains to be seen at this time.

It's worth noting that there’s a Nintendo Direct this week just as Sakurai announces the end of Creating Games. It feels unlikely that Sakura would appear on a Nintendo Direct so soon, but time will tell as we watch for a large delivery of Nintendo news this week. Stay tuned.