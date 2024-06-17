Nintendo Direct June 2024 confirmed for tomorrow Nintendo will show off nearly 40 minutes of game updates and reveals during the presentation.

Nintendo has officially confirmed its latest Nintendo Direct presentation for the summer. While Nintendo had previously said we would get a June direct, and many even narrowed down the day it would occur, we finally got a concrete date and time from Nintendo today. The presentation will feature about 40 minutes of game announcements and reveals.

Nintendo announced its June 2024 Direct presentation via social media. The Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation will take place on June 18, 2024, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. This presentation is expected to show off what Nintendo has planned for the back half of 2024 and slightly beyond, so it’s likely that the content of the direct will be dense to say the least.

Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.



📅 June 18

🕓 7:00 AM PT

⏳ Roughly 40 minutes



Watch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31A — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2024

As for what will be shown in the Direct, we at least know that we’re unlikely to see anything about the next console following the Nintendo Switch. Back in May 2024 when Nintendo announced its FY2024 financial results, President Shuntaro Furukawa made his own announcement, stating that the Nintendo Switch successor would be shown in Nintendo’s FY2025, but not in its June presentation.

With that off the table, it will be interesting to see what Nintendo does show. Stay tuned as we watch and share the biggest reveals from the Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation this week.