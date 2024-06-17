New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Direct June 2024 confirmed for tomorrow

Nintendo will show off nearly 40 minutes of game updates and reveals during the presentation.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Nintendo has officially confirmed its latest Nintendo Direct presentation for the summer. While Nintendo had previously said we would get a June direct, and many even narrowed down the day it would occur, we finally got a concrete date and time from Nintendo today. The presentation will feature about 40 minutes of game announcements and reveals.

Nintendo announced its June 2024 Direct presentation via social media. The Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation will take place on June 18, 2024, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. This presentation is expected to show off what Nintendo has planned for the back half of 2024 and slightly beyond, so it’s likely that the content of the direct will be dense to say the least.

As for what will be shown in the Direct, we at least know that we’re unlikely to see anything about the next console following the Nintendo Switch. Back in May 2024 when Nintendo announced its FY2024 financial results, President Shuntaro Furukawa made his own announcement, stating that the Nintendo Switch successor would be shown in Nintendo’s FY2025, but not in its June presentation.

With that off the table, it will be interesting to see what Nintendo does show. Stay tuned as we watch and share the biggest reveals from the Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation this week.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews
    June 17, 2024 7:18 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Nintendo Direct June 2024 confirmed for tomorrow

    metralgia
      June 17, 2024 7:37 AM

      Not expecting much. Kinda lame duck for the switch right now. Hopefully whatever they announce will be something that’ll sell a few million that will get a performance boost on switch2. Metroid 4?

      cruncht1me
        June 17, 2024 7:55 AM

        Yea, I am sure they will sell a $10 switch 2 graphic upgrade on a bunch of the games like PS5 did. Or they will just go full-Nintendo and sell it again for $60

