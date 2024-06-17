Hearthstone hits the beach with Perils in Paradise Hearthstone's latest expansion goes on a tropical vacation with some excited Tourists.

After ten years, the Hearthstone team has decided to take a vacation. No, not from the game. The game is still very much going. They're taking a vacation with the next expansion: Perils in Paradise. This new expansion whisks players off to a new beachside resort filled with pirates, treasure, and pirate treasure. It also has plenty of Tourists.

Hearthstone: Perils in Paradise introduces a new mechanic called Tourists. Tourists will pack their bags and vacation to another class and they'll bring along some of their class mechanics for the ride. An early example is the 5-Cost Sunsapper Lynessa. This Paladin Legendary is classified as a Rogue Tourist with an effect that casts spells of (2) or less twice. Another one is the 5-Cost Buttons, which is a Death Knight card that's designated as a Shaman Tourist.

When a Tourist card is packed into a player's deck, that player is allowed to include cards from that class, as well. This could lead to some unimaginable deckbuilding possibilities. So Death Knight players can pack in that Buttons card and start packing their decks with a bunch of Shaman spells.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Another Perils in Paradise involves the drink motif. Various spells (and some minions) centered around the drink theme will come with refills, meaning the spell can be cast up to three times.

Hearthstone's Perils in Paradise expansion is a little more than a month out, so don't expect it to arrive until Tuesday, July 23. In the meantime, the team is offering up the expansion's big Legendary right now. Those who log into the game between now and July 23 can pick up Marin the Manager for no extra charge. Hearthstone players are also encouraged to jump into Battlegrounds, which will feature the limited-time return of Battlegrounds Buddies.