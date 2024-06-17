New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time

Here's when Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches around the world.
Donovan Erskine
1

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will soon add new regions to explore and a slew of new bosses to challenge. Fans of FromSoftware’s open-world Soulsborne have long waited for new content to enjoy, and it’s merely days away. Here’s when Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree releases in countries around the world.

A map of the world, with labels for when Shadow of the Erdtree will release in each region.

Source: Bandai Namco

Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21, 2024. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware provided a graphic to confirm the specific release times for the DLC around the world. Here’s when the game will be released in key time zones around the globe.

Pacific Daylight Time

  • Console: June 20 at 9 p.m.
  • PC: June 20 at 3 p.m.

Eastern Daylight Time

  • Console: June 21 at midnight local time
  • PC: June 20 at 6 p.m.

British Summer Time

  • Console: June 21 at midnight local time
  • PC June 20 at 11 p.m.

Central European Summer Time

  • Console: June 21 at midnight local time
  • PC: June 21 at 12 a.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time

  • Console: June 21 at midnight local time
  • PC: June 21 at 8 a.m.

That’s when Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be released around the world. If you’re diving back into the Lands Between in preparation of the new content, you should visit our Elden Ring topic page for a heap of helpful guides.

