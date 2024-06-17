Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time Here's when Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches around the world.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will soon add new regions to explore and a slew of new bosses to challenge. Fans of FromSoftware’s open-world Soulsborne have long waited for new content to enjoy, and it’s merely days away. Here’s when Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree releases in countries around the world.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time



Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21, 2024. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware provided a graphic to confirm the specific release times for the DLC around the world. Here’s when the game will be released in key time zones around the globe.

Pacific Daylight Time

Console: June 20 at 9 p.m.

PC: June 20 at 3 p.m.

Eastern Daylight Time

Console: June 21 at midnight local time

PC: June 20 at 6 p.m.

British Summer Time

Console: June 21 at midnight local time

PC June 20 at 11 p.m.

Central European Summer Time

Console: June 21 at midnight local time

PC: June 21 at 12 a.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time

Console: June 21 at midnight local time

PC: June 21 at 8 a.m.

That's when Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be released around the world.