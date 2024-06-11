Evening Reading - June 11, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. June is almost halfway done and we’ve finally cleared Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend. The games have been revealed. Now, it’s just time to see where they fall and how good they are. We’ve got tons of content on the way, not the least of which is coming from my amazing colleagues Ozzie Mejia and Greg Burke who were on site for the event, but for today, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting with the latest Evening Reading. Enjoy!

Give them a show

Dance like nobody’s watching.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bNHIdJccPl — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 10, 2024

That’s one funky bird.

Treat for babby?

Give dat boy a berry, please and thank you!

Polygonal cosplay!

Tomb Raider cosplay done right. pic.twitter.com/OU3dlRrxBN — Lord Arse! 🕹️ (@Lord_Arse) June 9, 2024

I sure hope for that butler’s sake that there are no walk-in freezers nearby.

Besties and worsties

Akuma is nothing if not honest about his feelings… those feelings being Elena can keep bothering him but Ryu must die a thousand deaths.

US American stockpile and fortress circa 2017?

earth is littered with the ruins of empires that believed themselves to be endless pic.twitter.com/O0iqU7L1hD — Vixen-American Princess 🦊💖 (@_Holly_Fox) June 9, 2024

There are some folks still alive and yet old enough that if you time warped them from their youth to now, they would stare at this building like Charlton Heston looking at the Statue of Liberty in The Planet of the Apes.

Cute little Star Wars pals

This little fella is making quite a play for Shacknews 2024 Best Pet.

And that’s a wrap!

Please wave back to Poliwhirl 👋 pic.twitter.com/xN2SV2uXSq — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) June 11, 2024

Polywhirl will see you off. Be courteous!!! Kindness goes miles nowadays.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

I don't know what happens when you drink a cocktail in space, but I feel like it's a frontier of science that must eventually be explored in full.

Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for stopping by. We hope you enjoyed our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage! Be sure to stick around for much more content throughout the month!