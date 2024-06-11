Christian McCaffrey is the Madden NFL 25 cover star The San Francisco 49ers star is the first Running Back to grace the Madden cover in over a decade.

A lot of focus has been given to the long-awaited return of EA Sports’ College Football franchise, but the studio is still gearing up to release a new Madden Game before the start of the NFL season. Madden NFL 25 will feature 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey as its cover star when it releases this August.

EA Sports unveiled the Standard and Deluxe Edition covers of Madden NFL 25 this morning. Both feature star Running Back Christian McCaffrey; the Standard Edition sees him alone on the field while the Deluxe Edition depicts him running from players of the Las Vegas Raiders.



Source: EA Sports

Christian McCaffrey is the first Running Back to be featured on the cover of a Madden game since Peyton Hillis was on the cover of Madden NFL 12.

Madden NFL 25 will be released on August 16, 2024. It’ll be the second game in the series with that name, as EA named the 2013 installment Madden NFL 25 in honor of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. You can expect to read more about the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 here on Shacknews.