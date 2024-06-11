Sumo Digital to lay off 15% of workforce The layoffs will affect 160 employees across Sumo's international offices.

Sumo Digital, the developer behind Sackboy: A Big Adventure and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, has announced that it’ll be laying off 15 percent of its workforce, representing roughly 160 employees. The layoffs will be conducted across the company’s offices in the UK, Poland, Czech Republic, and India.

Sumo Digital released a statement this afternoon to announce the upcoming layoffs. Like the countless other layoff announcements in the past year, Sumo Digital’s leadership emphasizes how difficult of a decision it was to lay off employees. They also state that they’re considering every option to reduce the impact on workers.



Source: Sumo Digital

This news comes off a busy Summer Game Fest weekend that saw Sumo Digital announce new games and show off upcoming releases.

Sumo Digital’s layoff announcement is the latest in a streak of similar announcements that have plagued the games industry for the last year.