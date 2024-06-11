New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sumo Digital to lay off 15% of workforce

The layoffs will affect 160 employees across Sumo's international offices.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

Sumo Digital, the developer behind Sackboy: A Big Adventure and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, has announced that it’ll be laying off 15 percent of its workforce, representing roughly 160 employees. The layoffs will be conducted across the company’s offices in the UK, Poland, Czech Republic, and India.

Sumo Digital released a statement this afternoon to announce the upcoming layoffs. Like the countless other layoff announcements in the past year, Sumo Digital’s leadership emphasizes how difficult of a decision it was to lay off employees. They also state that they’re considering every option to reduce the impact on workers.

Sumo Digital's full layoff statement, as linked in the above paragraph.

Source: Sumo Digital

This news comes off a busy Summer Game Fest weekend that saw Sumo Digital announce new games and show off upcoming releases.

Sumo Digital’s layoff announcement is the latest in a streak of similar announcements that have plagued the games industry for the last year.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

