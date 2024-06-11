Riot confirms Arcane Season 2 will be its final season The Arcane team reportedly set out with an end goal in mind, and it will wrap up the Arcane story in the upcoming season, but more Riot stories are coming.

All good things must eventually come to an end, and it looks like the team behind Riot Games’ hit Netflix show Arcane knows exactly where they want to stop. Arcane Season 2 got a new reveal today, but it came alongside the knowledge that this next season will be the last one for the show. It’s planned to wrap up at the end of this one, but Riot promises that more stories based on its characters and universe will be coming in the future.

Riot Gamse announced the details about Arcane Season 2 in a developer diary video posted on the League of Legends. In that diary, Riot Games developers shared that the Arcane crew had a clear vision for what they wanted to do with the series and it will hit an end point in the recently revealed Season 2. After Season 2, Arcane should be wrapped up with no further episodes or seasons planned. However, Riot Games has teased that more media and cinematic projects set in its League of Legends universe are already being planned after Arcane wraps up. You can see the latest teaser for Season 2 below as it sets course for November 2024 on Netflix.

Arcane has been a smash hit for Riot Games, earning a wealth of rewards and enticing players to see an expanded world featuring characters like Vi, Jinx, Silco, and more in the cities of Piltover and Zaun. In Arcane Season 2, it looks like Piltover Sherrif Caitlyn is set to get an expanded backstory, as well as the amalgam of werewolf and machine that is Warwick.

With Season 2 confirmed to be the closer to Arcane’s story arc, we’ll look forward to November when the closing season launches. Stay tuned for more details leading up to the release and follow our other Arcane coverage for updates and info.