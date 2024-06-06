Evening Reading - June 6, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

We'd like to wish @Tetris_Official a very happy 40th anniversary by sharing this video of that one time 201 Tetris fans (including Shacknews Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia) gathered to form a giant link of human Tetris pieces. #Tetris #Tetris40th pic.twitter.com/IQIufZcie5 — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 7, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Bubbletron! For a better tomorrow!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I accept Bubbletron's valuation.

New Blood Interactive runs a billboard ad mourning video game layoffs and studio closures

“We love you. We miss you. We hate money.”



An electronic billboard from New Blood Interactive in downtown LA mourns the closure of Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Roll7, Sony’s London Studio, Volition and more



“Gone but not forgotten” pic.twitter.com/1zCeD4KEEw — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 7, 2024

I hate money too, Dave. I hate money too.

USA beats Pakistan in cricket

USA STUNS PAKISTAN AT THE MEN’S T20 CRICKET WORLD CUP 🚨



Biggest upset in the sport's history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5x3QYrdWN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2024

Now the only thing Pakistan has on us is that they are better at Tekken.

Americans: cricket is a dumb game



USA: wins 1 match



Americans: pic.twitter.com/rTB9msVpM3 — Shiv Ramdas Buk Riter (@nameshiv) June 6, 2024

USA! USA! USA!

Rivian reengineers R1T and R1S

Meet the new R1. Reengineered and redesigned for more efficiency and higher performance. What’s our favorite thing about the new R1T and R1S? Hard to choose!



Read more about our second generation vehicles: https://t.co/cgYpeq9p1c pic.twitter.com/EtOzZAFZvr — Rivian (@Rivian) June 6, 2024

They look great!

Five Mega Man games land on Nintendo Switch Online

Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge, Mega Man 2, Mega Man 3, Mega Man 4, and Mega Man 5 are all available on the Game Boy app as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler asks CNBC correspondents if they have shitcoins

This might be my favorite 20secs on CNBC in past 10yrs…



“I hope it’s properly registered”



“It’s a pump & dump”



Perfect cast, script, all of it.



Nominating for daytime Emmy. pic.twitter.com/aCr8M3ScX6 — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) June 6, 2024

Cramer's sad nod really makes this clip for me.

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" continues to intensify

Houston meteorologist Adam Krueger sneaks Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” lyrics into his weather report.



He said “Wop wop wop wop wop! We get hit with the heat index.” pic.twitter.com/SEmZLoAhuJ — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) June 5, 2024

I have yet to say "wop wop wop wop wop" during my weather reports.

Another well-edited vertical video featuring famous people's c-walks.

Drake's still getting cooked even in cartoon format.

Friends don't let friends short GameStop

"I don't recommend people short stocks, but I think that anyone who's buying the stock right now, ... it's going to be short term," Citron Research founder Andrew Left says on $GME. "They won't have any patience for [Roaring Kitty's] nonsense." pic.twitter.com/XDuhdlGzHW — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2024

This guy has no friends.

One more meme for the road...

