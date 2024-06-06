New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 6, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Bubbletron! For a better tomorrow!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I accept Bubbletron's valuation.

New Blood Interactive runs a billboard ad mourning video game layoffs and studio closures

I hate money too, Dave. I hate money too.

USA beats Pakistan in cricket

Now the only thing Pakistan has on us is that they are better at Tekken.

USA! USA! USA!

Rivian reengineers R1T and R1S

They look great!

Five Mega Man games land on Nintendo Switch Online

Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge, Mega Man 2, Mega Man 3, Mega Man 4, and Mega Man 5 are all available on the Game Boy app as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler asks CNBC correspondents if they have shitcoins

Cramer's sad nod really makes this clip for me.

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" continues to intensify

I have yet to say "wop wop wop wop wop" during my weather reports.

Another well-edited vertical video featuring famous people's c-walks.

Drake's still getting cooked even in cartoon format.

Friends don't let friends short GameStop

This guy has no friends.

One more meme for the road...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 6, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

