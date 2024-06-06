Evening Reading - June 6, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is a challenging quest in a beautiful new land
- Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill posts $586 million GameStop (GME) portfolio screenshot in new YOLO update
- Summer Game Fest 2024 event schedule
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape campaign walkthrough
- The Axis Unseen gets October 2024 release window
- Wild Bastards is a sci-fi western FPS with roguelike challenges and cool robot cowboys
- Ubisoft brings Assassin's Creed Mirage & other games to Apple devices
- Yooka-Replaylee is a remaster of Playtonic Games' original platforming adventure
- Unlock Ergo Sum, Destined Heroes quest - Destiny 2
- MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes fix Bugs Bunny glitch and reduce hit pause
We'd like to wish @Tetris_Official a very happy 40th anniversary by sharing this video of that one time 201 Tetris fans (including Shacknews Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia) gathered to form a giant link of human Tetris pieces. #Tetris #Tetris40th pic.twitter.com/IQIufZcie5— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 7, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Bubbletron! For a better tomorrow!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
I accept Bubbletron's valuation.
New Blood Interactive runs a billboard ad mourning video game layoffs and studio closures
“We love you. We miss you. We hate money.”— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 7, 2024
An electronic billboard from New Blood Interactive in downtown LA mourns the closure of Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Roll7, Sony’s London Studio, Volition and more
“Gone but not forgotten” pic.twitter.com/1zCeD4KEEw
I hate money too, Dave. I hate money too.
USA beats Pakistan in cricket
USA STUNS PAKISTAN AT THE MEN’S T20 CRICKET WORLD CUP 🚨— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2024
Biggest upset in the sport's history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5x3QYrdWN
Now the only thing Pakistan has on us is that they are better at Tekken.
Americans: cricket is a dumb game— Shiv Ramdas Buk Riter (@nameshiv) June 6, 2024
USA: wins 1 match
Americans: pic.twitter.com/rTB9msVpM3
USA! USA! USA!
Rivian reengineers R1T and R1S
Meet the new R1. Reengineered and redesigned for more efficiency and higher performance. What’s our favorite thing about the new R1T and R1S? Hard to choose!— Rivian (@Rivian) June 6, 2024
Read more about our second generation vehicles: https://t.co/cgYpeq9p1c pic.twitter.com/EtOzZAFZvr
They look great!
Five Mega Man games land on Nintendo Switch Online
Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge, Mega Man 2, Mega Man 3, Mega Man 4, and Mega Man 5 are all available on the Game Boy app as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler asks CNBC correspondents if they have shitcoins
This might be my favorite 20secs on CNBC in past 10yrs…— Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) June 6, 2024
“I hope it’s properly registered”
“It’s a pump & dump”
Perfect cast, script, all of it.
Nominating for daytime Emmy. pic.twitter.com/aCr8M3ScX6
Cramer's sad nod really makes this clip for me.
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" continues to intensify
Houston meteorologist Adam Krueger sneaks Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” lyrics into his weather report.— Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) June 5, 2024
He said “Wop wop wop wop wop! We get hit with the heat index.” pic.twitter.com/SEmZLoAhuJ
I have yet to say "wop wop wop wop wop" during my weather reports.
Another well-edited vertical video featuring famous people's c-walks.
Kendrick beats Drake, animated by me! #notlikeus #kendrickvsdrake @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/XTZM80Pn2N— Adyot R. (@aydeeisdead) June 5, 2024
Drake's still getting cooked even in cartoon format.
Friends don't let friends short GameStop
"I don't recommend people short stocks, but I think that anyone who's buying the stock right now, ... it's going to be short term," Citron Research founder Andrew Left says on $GME. "They won't have any patience for [Roaring Kitty's] nonsense." pic.twitter.com/XDuhdlGzHW— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2024
This guy has no friends.
June 3, 2024
One more meme for the road...
$GME pic.twitter.com/D5qVtBG68I— BUTTFUCKER3000 (@ape3000) June 6, 2024
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 6, 2024.
