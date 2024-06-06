Yooka-Replaylee is a remaster of Playtonic Games' original platforming adventure Announced during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, Yooka-Replaylee is a remastered and enhanced version of the original game.

It’s been a while since the first Yooka-Laylee launched, establishing Playtonic Games with a new Banjo-Kazooie-like action platformer in a cute and charming world. Now that original game is getting a spruced up for a new release. During the Guerrilla Collective 2024 showcase, Yooka-Replaylee was revealed, and it’s available for players to wishlist now.

Yooka-Replaylee was revealed during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase this week, acting as one of the opening exclusive announcements of the show. First released in 2017 by a collective of talent that worked on games like Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country, Yooka-Laylee was a fresh take on a beloved style that captured the hearts of a lot of players worldwide. The remastered Yooka-Replaylee will feature a variety of upgrades not found in the original. New challenges have been worked into the game while favorites remain intact. There is also a world map to keep track of your location, a new currency to collect and wealth of customizable options to tailor the game to your liking. Of course, it’s all backed up by revamped visuals and a reworked orchestral score to make Yooka-Laylee look and sound better than ever.

Yooka-Replaylee didn’t get a release date or window during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase reveal, but the game is available to wishlist on Steam and follow. We were big fans of the original back in 2017, as well as its follow-up, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, and it’s cool to see Playtonic give the game that put it on the map some fresh love.

With no release date set and only PC confirmed for platforms so far, stay tuned for more details on Yooka-Replaylee. We’ll have them here at Shacknews as they drop. Be sure to check out our other coverage from Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend as well.