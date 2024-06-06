New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill posts $586 million GameStop (GME) portfolio screenshot in new YOLO update

Keith Gill's social media posts have drawn SEC scrutiny, but he still posted an update to r/Superstonk today.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
8

GameStop investor Keith 'Roaring Kitty' has disclosed the value of his portfolio on the r/Supestonk subreddit. He now has over half a billion dollars invested in GameStop stock and call options.

GME YOLO update – June 6 2024
byu/DeepFuckingValue inSuperstonk

According to Gill's last two Reddit posts, his portfolio has increased by $297,182,604.44 in the past three days. This is now the third GME YOLO update posted by Gill in the last week after an over three year absense from social media.

Screenshot showing an upcoming Roaring Kitty stream scheduled for June 7 at noon.

Source: YouTube

Roaring Kitty is also expected to break his 3 year silence on his own YouTube channel tomorrow at noon. Despite rumors that he is being investigated by regulators and may even be booted off of Etrade spreading all around the Internet this week, it appears that Keith Gill is not afraid of whatever repercussions could possibly await him. His call options position still has a few weeks to cook with several catalysts ahead including GameStop's Q1 2024 earnings results on June 11 and the annual meeting of shareholders on June 13. 

Screenshot of Keith Gill's portfolio posted to Reddit on June 6.

Source: r/Superstonk

It remains to be seen what will come from the recent volatile moves in GameStop's stock, but we will be here to cover all of the news as it breaks.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 6, 2024 2:00 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill posts $586 million GameStop (GME) portfolio screenshot in new YOLO update

    • Floated Jr. legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2024 2:23 PM

      yolo indeed

    • the man with the briefcase briefcase legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2024 2:25 PM

      Never seen anyone make half a billion off of index funds.

      • Tincan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 6, 2024 2:34 PM

        From what I understand to profit from the options he owns he'll either have to sell them before they expire or come up with the money to exercise them right? Is there a way to do that that doesn't drop the stock?

        • the man with the briefcase briefcase legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 6, 2024 2:34 PM

          Tune in tomorrow for his stream. Rumor is that he may exercise a portion and sell a portion.

          • Tincan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 6, 2024 2:36 PM

            I didn't note the stream was while the market was open, cool! That will be something to watch.

        • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 6, 2024 2:37 PM

          thats why hes streaming so he can get even more bagholders to help smooth the drop /s

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 6, 2024 2:39 PM

            So far he has increased the value of my shares, so I will gladly hold his bags. It's also really funny that 12 million shares is gonna make or break this stock that traded nearly 200 million shares today.

      • bozer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2024 2:43 PM

        Did he actually make that? Or is it that he hasn’t made a penny until he actually takes it out, at which point I guess he does make it but all of the apes get screwed ?

        I don’t know enough about this, just wondering

        • the man with the briefcase briefcase legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 6, 2024 2:49 PM

          You are right. He has not realized a gain yet. So this is just paper profits for now. But it is important to note that this all began with around $50-60k in 2020.

      • rossimo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 6, 2024 3:09 PM

        We need a meme index fund

