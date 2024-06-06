Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill posts $586 million GameStop (GME) portfolio screenshot in new YOLO update Keith Gill's social media posts have drawn SEC scrutiny, but he still posted an update to r/Superstonk today.

GameStop investor Keith 'Roaring Kitty' has disclosed the value of his portfolio on the r/Supestonk subreddit. He now has over half a billion dollars invested in GameStop stock and call options.

According to Gill's last two Reddit posts, his portfolio has increased by $297,182,604.44 in the past three days. This is now the third GME YOLO update posted by Gill in the last week after an over three year absense from social media.

Roaring Kitty is also expected to break his 3 year silence on his own YouTube channel tomorrow at noon. Despite rumors that he is being investigated by regulators and may even be booted off of Etrade spreading all around the Internet this week, it appears that Keith Gill is not afraid of whatever repercussions could possibly await him. His call options position still has a few weeks to cook with several catalysts ahead including GameStop's Q1 2024 earnings results on June 11 and the annual meeting of shareholders on June 13.

It remains to be seen what will come from the recent volatile moves in GameStop's stock, but we will be here to cover all of the news as it breaks.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options