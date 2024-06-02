Roaring Kitty discloses GameStop (GME) shares & options positions in YOLO update to r/Superstonk Keith Gill has posted a YOLO update on r/Superstonk disclosing a $210 million portfolio made up entirely of GameStop shares and call options.

The GameStop saga continues. This evening investor Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill provided a "GME YOLO Update" for June 2, 2024 in which he discloses that he owns 5 million shares of GameStop's common stock and 120,000 June 21, 2024 $20/share strike price call options. The portfolio screenshot indicates a total value of $210 million. Power to the players, indeed.

Keith Gill's return to Twitter a few weeks ago has sparked some renewed interest in GameStop's stock, with a barrage of dank memes and videos capturing the hearts and minds of degenerate traders and long-term investors. Today's YOLO update is the first Reddit post from Gill (u/DeepFuckingValue) since his last post to r/wallstreetbets in April 2021.

The Roaring Kitty account also tweeted out a picture of an Uno reverse card this evening. Something interesting to note about today's update is that it appears that Gill has added to his GameStop position over time and he currently still only owns one stock, despite what countless Internet shills have tried to lead the public to believe. Adjusted for the 4-to-1 stock split dividend, Gill would have 800,000 shares, but the 5,000,000 share position seems to indicate that he has probably been actively managing his portfolio during his three year absence from posting to the Internet.

When we last heard from Keith Gill in 2021, his portfolio was valued at $34 million, and today it sits over $210 million. Eyes will be on the $65 million position in those June 21, 2024 $20/share strike call options that expire this month, so keep it locked on Shacknews for everything GameStop-related over the next month.