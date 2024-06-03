New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Etrade is reportedly mulling booting GameStop (GME) investor Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill

The news comes after Gill disclosed his GameStop (GME) shares and options, sending the stock soaring.
Donovan Erskine
Roaring Kitty
1

The latest chapter in the saga of GameStop’s (GME) stock was written yesterday when star investor Keith “Roaring Kitty” Gill posted his first YOLO report in over three years to Reddit. It led to the stock’s latest pop when the market opened this morning. It apparently caught the attention of broker Etrade, as the company is reportedly now considering the idea of kicking Keith Gill off its platform.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal alleges that Etrade is considering removing Keith Gill from its platform over concerns of stock manipulation following the activity of GameStop (GME) stock this morning, likely the result of Gill’s YOLO report on the r/Superstonk subreddit last night. It was Gill’s first post since 2021, and GameStop stock was valued at $40.08 this morning, nearly doubling its value from Friday.

Keith Gill wearing a black shirt that says "Game Over" and a red headband.

If Keith Gill is indeed booted from Etrade, it’ll likely send waves through GameStop’s online community of investors. We’d likely see Gill take his business to another broker.

For now, word of Keith Gill being kicked off Etrade is just a rumor. If that changes, you can expect to read about it on our Roaring Kitty topic page.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

