MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes fix Bugs Bunny glitch and reduce hit pause The new patch also allows players to try out the full MultiVersus roster in Training mode.

Player First Games has released the first post-launch patch for MultiVersus. Update 1.01 fixes bugs and makes several balance changes to the platform fighter. Here are the patch notes.

MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes



Source: WB Games

The following MultiVersus patch notes were posted on the game’s website this afternoon.

General

Lowered Hit Pause on all Hits by 10% in 1v1 modes

Players can now try all Fighters in Training Mode, including Fighters they do not own

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not complete daily rewards in Rifts Mode

Fixed an issue that was impacting performance on Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue where beam visual effects were occasionally invisible on PlayStation consoles

Fixed an issue where certain keyboard configurations would cause phantom inputs in matches

Fixed an issue with pause input conflicts in Training.

Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

– = Nerf

~ = Change

* = Bugfix

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Arya

Dash Attack

~ Reduced input buffer window for follow-up attacks

Banana Guard

The goal of this change is to reduce the extreme kill power on Banana Guard’s side specials and bring it more in line with the damage of the rest of the cast.

Aerial Side Special

– Reduced damage to 10 from 12

Ground Side Special

– Reduced damage to 12 from 14

Bugs Bunny

Neutral Special

* Fixed an issue causing the Safe to hit repeatedly and rapidly in succession

Garnet

Down Special

* Fixed an issue where Garnet and an enemy could be frozen at the end of her Star Grab

Gizmo

Up Special

– Ally attach cooldown now begins when Gizmo detaches from his ally, instead of beginning when Gizmo attaches to his ally.

Iron Giant

The goal of these changes is to prevent Iron Giant from chaining certain sets of attacks infinitely. While these fixes address some of the issues on Iron Giant, it will require additional fixes to bring Iron Giant fully back online. Iron Giant will remain down for repairs until those fixes are implemented in a future patch.

Ground Down Attack

~ Knockback angle is now more horizontal

Aerial Neutral Attack

~ Final hit now always knocks away regardless of charge

Ground Side Attack

– Jab first hitbox is slightly smaller

Rage Mode Pilot Special

~ Reduced strobing visual effects

Rage Mode Up Special

– Reduced final hit damage to 5 from 6

Jake

Aerial/Ground Up Special

* Fixed some issues with game performance

Jason

Ground Down Special

* Fixed an issue where one player would disappear when Jason grabbed two players with the sleeping bag

LeBron

Basketball

– Basketball can now only hit one time per target

Marvin

Aerial/Ground Neutral Attack

* Fixed an issue where Marvin could ringout opponents instantly due to a Side Special projectile interaction with Neutral Attack

Reindog

Aerial Side Attack

~ Knockback Angle is now more horizontal

Aerial Up Attack

~ Knockback Angle is now more horizontal

Shaggy

The goal of this change is to not allow Neutral Air Attack to combo back into the Jab combo at all damage levels. There are feel issues introduced with this change that we will address in the next patch.

Aerial Neutral Air

~ Base Knockback increased to 1700 from 1300

~ Knockback Scaling increased to 14 from 13

~ Knockback Angle is more horizontal

~ On-Hit cancel window delayed by 10 frames

Steven

Aerial Up Attack

~ Sweet spot hitbox delayed 1 frame later to match when Steven has his hands clapped together

Aerial Down Attack

– On-Hit cancel window delayed by 3 frames

Stripe

Aerial Down Attack

+ More downward momentum is maintained on attack start-up

Taz

Aerial/Ground Side Special

+ Increased damage on non-cooldown tornado final hit to 8 from 7

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman’s lasso was a bit too oppressive to play against without any limiter, so we decided to add a short cooldown to the ability.

Aerial/Ground Neutral Special

– Added an 8 second cooldown for lasso

That's the full list of patch notes for MultiVersus 1.01.