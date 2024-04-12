Evening Reading - April 12, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. It's time to ring in the weekend with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

The first reveals are coming in for Marvel Rivals. Check out one of the game's first maps: Yggsgard.

If you can't get into the new Modern Warfare 3 season on PC or console because you're on the run or whatever, remember that you can jump in on the new Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Yes, For Honor is still getting updates! Take a first look at the upcoming Arcade Mode.

And take a fresh look at the next season for Hearthstone Battlegrounds.

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

This is Donkey Kong Country

*Seth Rogen laugh*

The Fallout experience

I like the fact that the Fallout show has several scenes of someone in power armor being attacked by a monster and running away going "ahh fuck fuck shit fuck"



Because a lot of Fallout is running away from something while in power armor while going "ahh fuck fuck shit fuck" — John NewBlood (@DaveOshry) April 12, 2024

Something to be said for authenticity.

FORE!

Tiger Woods just knocked someone tf out on live TV at The Masters 😭#themasters pic.twitter.com/uKzC8eKBuZ — cino ⛧ (@cinohs) April 12, 2024

"You hit that guy!"

"He shouldn't have been standing there."

And now for something a little different. The latest episode of Challenger Approaching dives into Pokemon Scarlet/Violet for a special Shiny hunt.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai explains being in the position where someone is needed to play a game for important people.

Celebrate the best of the Inside the NBA crew as we head into the postseason.

The story is over.

We're pushing for the Year of Donkey Kong with this new track from OC ReMix.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for April!