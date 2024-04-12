Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 12: PlayStation Spring Sale refresh

Spring Sales from PlayStation and Xbox are going down for another week. However, PlayStation's looks a little different. Titles have been refreshed and that means a different crop of games and/or deluxe editions are in the rotation. If you've been waiting for a crack at God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West, now's the time to dive in.
Also, some show premiered on Prime Video. If you want to celebrate that, the entire Fallout franchise is on sale over on Xbox. Plus, it's time to dive into Fallout 76 for free for a full week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- PlayStation Spring Sale (Part 2)
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition - $45.59 (38% off)
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $63.74 (25% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $34.99 (50% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $15.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $38.99 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $21.99 (45% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (55% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $14.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- AEW Fight Forever: Bring the Boom Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $5.99 (90% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $20.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $39.89 (43% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Sifu Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $27.99 (30% off)
- Eternights - $14.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Immortals of Aveum - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Legends - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Skul: The Hero Slayer - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- SnowRunner 3-Year Anniversary Edition - $50.00 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Fallout Franchise Sale
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 4/18)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas - $2.49 (75% off)
- Xbox Spring Sale
- Starfield - $48.99 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $52.49 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $52.49 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.49 (35% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $34.99 (50% off)
- Skull and Bones - $46.89 (33% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $45.49 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 Gold Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $38.99 (35% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $27.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $24.49 (30% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $41.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NHL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $17.49 (75% off)
- EA Sports WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $18.89 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (40% off)
- Wild Hearts - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $32.99 (67% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition - $17.99 (55% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $21.71 (45% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $19.99 (20% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $23.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.99 (75% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $2.99 (90% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stray - $19.49 (35% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $24.99 (50% off)
- Fusion Festival
- Save Me Mr Tako Definitive Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Astronite - $7.49 (50% off)
- Fearmonium - $7.79 (40% off)
- Catmaze - $3.99 (60% off)
- Anyaroth: The Queen's Tyranny - $7.49 (50% off)
- ASTLIBRA Revision - $19.99 (20% off)
- Rain World - $11.24 (55% off)
- A Castle Full of Cats - $2.59 (35% off)
- Sheepo - $3.84 (65% off)
- Haiku, the Robot - $10.99 (45% off)
- Islets - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World - $15.99 (20% off)
- Zapling Bygone - $9.09 (30% off)
- Gato Roboto - $1.99 (75% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $3.99 (60% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice - $7.99 (60% off)
- Salt and Sanctuary - $4.49 (75% off)
- Blue Fire - $4.99 (75% off)
- WB Games April Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- NIS America Spring 2024 Sale
- CRYMACHINA - $39.59 (34% off)
- Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers - $4.99 (87% off)
- Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- RPG Maker MV - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Caligula Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (46% off)
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - $39.99 (33% off)
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 12: PlayStation Spring Sale refresh