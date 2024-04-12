Fortnite adds Avatar's Aang and the power of bending today Harness the elements and unlock Aang with a special Avatar-themed event pass.

This month, Fortnite added Zuko, Toph, Katara, and Korra as playable characters. Now, Epic Games is adding the most iconic Avatar of them all with Aang. The Last Airbender arrives alongside new Mythic items that let players use the power of Waterbending, Firebending, Airbending, and Earthbending in battle.

Unlike the Avatar characters that joined before him, Aang is unlocked by purchasing the Premium version of the Elements Pass. This special event pass features several cosmetics from the Avatar universe, including the Appa Glider, Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe, and Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe. Player who own the Aang Outfit can also unlock the Avatar State style through this pass. An Epic Games spokesperson told me that while Aang is currently exclusive to the Premium track of the event pass, he could become available through other means at a later date.



Source: Epic Games

In addition to the Elements Pass, Epic Games has added all four elements as Mythic items to the battle royale game. Players can wield the powers of water, earth, fire, and air to unleash devastating attacks on their enemies in pursuit of a coveted Victory Royale.

Avatar is just the latest major IP collaboration for Fortnite. If you’re an avid player looking to stay in the know about what’s happening next in the battle royale game, be sure to bookmark our Fortnite topic page.