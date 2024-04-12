New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite adds Avatar's Aang and the power of bending today

Harness the elements and unlock Aang with a special Avatar-themed event pass.
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
This month, Fortnite added Zuko, Toph, Katara, and Korra as playable characters. Now, Epic Games is adding the most iconic Avatar of them all with Aang. The Last Airbender arrives alongside new Mythic items that let players use the power of Waterbending, Firebending, Airbending, and Earthbending in battle.

Unlike the Avatar characters that joined before him, Aang is unlocked by purchasing the Premium version of the Elements Pass. This special event pass features several cosmetics from the Avatar universe, including the Appa Glider, Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe, and Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe. Player who own the Aang Outfit can also unlock the Avatar State style through this pass. An Epic Games spokesperson told me that while Aang is currently exclusive to the Premium track of the event pass, he could become available through other means at a later date.

Key art of Aang, Zuko, Katara, and Toph in Fortnite.

Source: Epic Games

In addition to the Elements Pass, Epic Games has added all four elements as Mythic items to the battle royale game. Players can wield the powers of water, earth, fire, and air to unleash devastating attacks on their enemies in pursuit of a coveted Victory Royale.

Avatar is just the latest major IP collaboration for Fortnite. If you’re an avid player looking to stay in the know about what’s happening next in the battle royale game, be sure to bookmark our Fortnite topic page.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

