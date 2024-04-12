Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 12: BAFTA Games Awards & Triple-i Initiative sales

The BAFTA Games Awards were handed out this week, honoring the top titles in gaming last year. It's another round of prestigious honors for some of today's best studios, but for the average player, it marks the latest opportunity to pick some of the nominees up at a pretty good discount. Steam is offering up the best of the BAFTA nominees as part of this week's big sale and is also discounting some titles from previous BAFTA Games Awards.
This week also marked a big step forward for indie games, as the Triple-i Initiative Showcase crossed the streams of some smaller studios with larger IPs. Some of those games featured, including Vampire Survivors, Dead Cells, and Slay the Spire, are also on sale this weekend from Steam and the Humble Store.
Finally, a new season has kicked off for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Jump into Season 3 by picking the game up at a discount from Battle.net.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $44.99 (35% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Ghostrunner - FREE until 4/18
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tiny Thor - $12.99 (35% off)
- Epic Savings
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Lamplighters League - $29.99 (40% off)
- Eternights - $17.99 (40% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.
- Starfield [Steam] - $40.59 (42% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $22.39 (44% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (41% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
Gamersgate
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.85 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $20.24 (33% off)
- Shadows of Doubt [Steam Early Access] - $11.24 (44% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Have a Nice Death [Steam] - $15.99 (36% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando [Steam] - $2.26 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Story Rich Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $34.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- More from the GOG.com Story Rich Sale.
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $27.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- What The Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $25.34 (49% off)
- The Thaumaturge [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $18.00 (64% off)
- SteamWorld Build [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Session: Skate Sim [Steam] - $12.48 (69% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, Humankind Definitive Edition, Fashion Police Squad, Terraformers, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Floppy Knights and Gordian Quest. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zoeti and Mahokenshi: The Samurai Deckbuilder. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon Drafters, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, and Book of Hours. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 or more to get Art of Rally, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Trail Out, Circuit Superstars, Inertial Drift (w/Twilight Rivals DLC), WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship, and MudRunner. These activate on Steam.
Pay $9 or more to get Forewarned, Demonologist, Devour, and Escape the Backrooms. Pay $17 or more to also receive Ad Infinitum, The Quarry, My Friendly Neighborhood, and Amnesia: The Bunker. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get ED-0: Zombie Uprising, SG/ZH: School Girl/Zombie Hunter, and ONECHANBARA ZⅡ: CHAOS. Pay $15 or more to also receive MAGLAM LORD and Omega Labyrinth Life. Pay $18 or more to also receive Onee Chanbara ORIGIN and Bullet Girls Phantasia. Pay $30 or more to also receive SAMURAI MAIDEN.
Pay $5 or more to get Train Sim World 4. Pay $10 or $15 to receive various DLCs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $4 or more to get A Fisherman's Tale. Pay $10 or more to also receive Broken Edge and Arizona Sunshine Deluxe Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive No More Rainbows, After the Fall Deluxe Edition, and Another Fisherman's Tale. Pay $20 or more to also receive Firmament and The 7th Guest VR. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
- Pioneers & Builders Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Rimworld [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Coral Island [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $12.96 (72% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Pioneers & Builders Sale.
- The Triple-i Initiative Sale
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Triple-i Initiative Sale.
Steam
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- BAFTA Game Awards Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $20.99 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dredge Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (30% off)
- Party Animals - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the BAFTA Game Awards Sale.
- The Triple-i Initiative Sale
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Shadows of Doubt [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Eternights - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $6.24 (75% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $5.99 (70% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Triple-i Initiative Sale.
- Fallout Franchise Sale
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 4/18)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout Franchise Bundle - $55.55 (77% off)
- Frontier Developments Publisher Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $13.49 (70% off)
- Stranded: Alien Dawn - $17.49 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Frontier Developments Publisher Sale.
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $14.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/15)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Escape the Backrooms [Steam Early Access] - $6.99 (30% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rimworld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Pummel Party - $7.49 (50% off)
- SOMA - $4.49 (85% off)
