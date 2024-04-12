Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 12: BAFTA Games Awards & Triple-i Initiative sales

The BAFTA Games Awards were handed out this week, honoring the top titles in gaming last year. It's another round of prestigious honors for some of today's best studios, but for the average player, it marks the latest opportunity to pick some of the nominees up at a pretty good discount. Steam is offering up the best of the BAFTA nominees as part of this week's big sale and is also discounting some titles from previous BAFTA Games Awards.

This week also marked a big step forward for indie games, as the Triple-i Initiative Showcase crossed the streams of some smaller studios with larger IPs. Some of those games featured, including Vampire Survivors, Dead Cells, and Slay the Spire, are also on sale this weekend from Steam and the Humble Store.

Finally, a new season has kicked off for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Jump into Season 3 by picking the game up at a discount from Battle.net.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, Humankind Definitive Edition, Fashion Police Squad, Terraformers, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Floppy Knights and Gordian Quest. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zoeti and Mahokenshi: The Samurai Deckbuilder. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon Drafters, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, and Book of Hours. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 or more to get Art of Rally, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Trail Out, Circuit Superstars, Inertial Drift (w/Twilight Rivals DLC), WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship, and MudRunner. These activate on Steam.

Pay $9 or more to get Forewarned, Demonologist, Devour, and Escape the Backrooms. Pay $17 or more to also receive Ad Infinitum, The Quarry, My Friendly Neighborhood, and Amnesia: The Bunker. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get ED-0: Zombie Uprising, SG/ZH: School Girl/Zombie Hunter, and ONECHANBARA ZⅡ: CHAOS. Pay $15 or more to also receive MAGLAM LORD and Omega Labyrinth Life. Pay $18 or more to also receive Onee Chanbara ORIGIN and Bullet Girls Phantasia. Pay $30 or more to also receive SAMURAI MAIDEN.

Pay $5 or more to get Train Sim World 4. Pay $10 or $15 to receive various DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $4 or more to get A Fisherman's Tale. Pay $10 or more to also receive Broken Edge and Arizona Sunshine Deluxe Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive No More Rainbows, After the Fall Deluxe Edition, and Another Fisherman's Tale. Pay $20 or more to also receive Firmament and The 7th Guest VR. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.