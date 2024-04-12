Possibility Space owner Jeff Strain closes studio, effective today
The closure of Possibility Space comes just a month after Strain shut down Crop Circle Games.
It’s been a terrible streak of layoff and studio closures across the video game industry over the past year and today brings yet another abrupt and unfortunate round of job loss. Possibility Space has been closed by parent company Prytania, just weeks after shutting down Crop Circle Games.
Word of Possibility Space’s closure spread on social media as former employees broke the news. The news came as a shock to workers at the studio that was founded in 2021. Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter acquired a copy of the internal memo that Prytania Founder Jeff Strain used to inform workers of the immediate closure of Possibility Space. In the memo, Strain specifically calls out employees for speaking to Kotaku’s Ethan Gach for an upcoming piece about the parent company, implying that it led to the decision to close the studio.
It was just a handful of weeks ago that Prytania closed Crop Circle Games after laying off a significant number of staff in February. Prytania still has two operating studios in Dawon Entertainment and Fang & Claw.
