New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Possibility Space owner Jeff Strain closes studio, effective today

The closure of Possibility Space comes just a month after Strain shut down Crop Circle Games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Prytania Media
1

It’s been a terrible streak of layoff and studio closures across the video game industry over the past year and today brings yet another abrupt and unfortunate round of job loss. Possibility Space has been closed by parent company Prytania, just weeks after shutting down Crop Circle Games.

Word of Possibility Space’s closure spread on social media as former employees broke the news. The news came as a shock to workers at the studio that was founded in 2021. Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter acquired a copy of the internal memo that Prytania Founder Jeff Strain used to inform workers of the immediate closure of Possibility Space. In the memo, Strain specifically calls out employees for speaking to Kotaku’s Ethan Gach for an upcoming piece about the parent company, implying that it led to the decision to close the studio.

The Prytania Media logo on a white background.

Source: Prytania Media

It was just a handful of weeks ago that Prytania closed Crop Circle Games after laying off a significant number of staff in February. Prytania still has two operating studios in Dawon Entertainment and Fang & Claw.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola