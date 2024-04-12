Possibility Space owner Jeff Strain closes studio, effective today The closure of Possibility Space comes just a month after Strain shut down Crop Circle Games.

It’s been a terrible streak of layoff and studio closures across the video game industry over the past year and today brings yet another abrupt and unfortunate round of job loss. Possibility Space has been closed by parent company Prytania, just weeks after shutting down Crop Circle Games.

Word of Possibility Space’s closure spread on social media as former employees broke the news. The news came as a shock to workers at the studio that was founded in 2021. Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter acquired a copy of the internal memo that Prytania Founder Jeff Strain used to inform workers of the immediate closure of Possibility Space. In the memo, Strain specifically calls out employees for speaking to Kotaku’s Ethan Gach for an upcoming piece about the parent company, implying that it led to the decision to close the studio.



Source: Prytania Media

Leaks of this nature are typically malicious and done by outside hacking, so to see internal team members under a confidentiality agreement engage in this was shocking. Given the company’s own strict confidentiality and notification obligations, I immediately got on a plane for in-person meetings with our publishing partner to disclose the information breach and to discuss the impact on the project. During that discussion our partner expressed low confidence they would be willing to invest the additional resources needed to complete the game, so we mutually agreed to cancel Vonnegut.

It was just a handful of weeks ago that Prytania closed Crop Circle Games after laying off a significant number of staff in February. Prytania still has two operating studios in Dawon Entertainment and Fang & Claw.