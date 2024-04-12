The Rogue Prince of Persia will have an alpha test before its early access release Evil Empire is inviting players to apply to help the studio out with squishing bugs and streamlining The Rogue for its May 2024 early access launch.

This week, Evil Empire and Ubisoft surprised Prince of Persia fans with the reveal of a new roguelike game: The Rogue Prince of Persia. It’s coming to early access in May, but Evil Empire wants to make sure things are as tight as they can be leading up to that release. With that in mind, the developers are inviting players to apply for a closed Alpha for The Rogue Prince of Persia ahead of its release. No dates have been set yet, but it will come ahead of early access launch on May 14, 2024.

Evil Empire announced the Alpha test and registration for The Rogue Prince of Persia on the game’s website this week. There, players can register to access the Alpha test when it goes live. No purchase is necessary to get in. Players only need supply their email address to get in on the action. From there, Evil Empire will send out invites when the Alpha test is ready to roll.

Players will run, fight, and climb to beat back the Huns in the roguelike adventures of The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Source: Ubisoft

The Rogue Prince of Persia is looking promising to say the least. In a recent hands-on preview, I was delighted by the mobility, weapons, combat, level design, and music of an early build. It was a small glimpse, but it was easy to see Evil Empire’s pedigree for stylish roguelike game design on display. They are, after all, the studio that helped develop the impeccable Dead Cells. Moreover, the developers kept their cartoonish art design intact and the game featured stylish transitions between cutscenes and gameplay as we fought as the Prince to stop an army of invading Huns.

With the May 14 date set for early access, players that register for The Rogue Prince of Persia’s Alpha test should watch their email closely. Invites and dates for the Alpha should be coming soon.