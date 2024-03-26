New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 26, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to the end of another Tuesday, Shackers, not to mention the end of March! We’re about to slip into the fourth month of 2024 and it feels like these last few have blinked by doesn’t it? We hope you’ve enjoyed the mountain of content we have for you so far, and we hope you’ll stick around to see much more. In the meantime, however, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting, so we’ve got a Dragon’s Dogma 2-heavy Evening Reading to whisk you away into the night. Please enjoy.

Look at that Dragon’s Dogma 2 meat sizzle

Honestly, I didn’t care if it was real or graphics. That meat looks good.

Look after your Pawns

Dragonsplague sure can ruin everything in a jiffy if you’re not careful.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 economy is massively inflated

I haven’t come across an inn for 9,999 gold, but I don’t like paying 2,000 for them either. Especially when a sword costs 15,000 gold.

Excuse me, sir. Do you have time to hire me?

Pawns are the most aggressive self-promoters I have ever seen. Inspiring, to be honest.

This way, Arisen

Leaving my character dead and out of breath as these goons run through a Minotaur nest trying to take me back to town.

New Marvel game reveal coming soon?

Sounds like something big is in store for Marvel games tomorrow. Stay tuned!

ABA gets around

I should have guessed a character with such great mobility would have a great coast-to-coast combo, but this is still wild.

