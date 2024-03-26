Evening Reading - March 26, 2024

Welcome to the end of another Tuesday, Shackers, not to mention the end of March! We’re about to slip into the fourth month of 2024 and it feels like these last few have blinked by doesn’t it? We hope you’ve enjoyed the mountain of content we have for you so far, and we hope you’ll stick around to see much more. In the meantime, however, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting, so we’ve got a Dragon’s Dogma 2-heavy Evening Reading to whisk you away into the night. Please enjoy.

Look at that Dragon’s Dogma 2 meat sizzle

Dragon's Dogma 2 using actual cooking footage for its cooking cutscenes is the kind of production decision I can only applaud. If it was purely for creative reasons, fantastic. If it was for logistics reasons, even better. A+ pic.twitter.com/dxQ47wqTFf — 10,000 Motivated Rats (@bombsfall) March 26, 2024

Honestly, I didn’t care if it was real or graphics. That meat looks good.

Look after your Pawns

“AAA games are so boring, I wish they took more risks” twitter users the millisecond they encounter Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2 pic.twitter.com/Q3iMLxYbxJ — dash 🎪💫 (@dashiellwood) March 25, 2024

Dragonsplague sure can ruin everything in a jiffy if you’re not careful.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 economy is massively inflated

I have no idea how the economy in Dragon’s Dogma 2 works. pic.twitter.com/84uEEu3M3v — mr. “just joined a new forum” (@Papapishu) March 26, 2024

I haven’t come across an inn for 9,999 gold, but I don’t like paying 2,000 for them either. Especially when a sword costs 15,000 gold.

Excuse me, sir. Do you have time to hire me?

random pawns when you walk within ten feet of them in dragon's dogma 2: pic.twitter.com/P0b2QIl9uF — Ryan Pequin (@ryanpequin) March 26, 2024

Pawns are the most aggressive self-promoters I have ever seen. Inspiring, to be honest.

This way, Arisen

Dragon's Dogma 2 pawn when I ask them to guide me to the treasure chest they spotted. #DD2 pic.twitter.com/H0OMs2i8yB — Sei 🪓🐻 (@banana_qote) March 26, 2024

Leaving my character dead and out of breath as these goons run through a Minotaur nest trying to take me back to town.

New Marvel game reveal coming soon?

An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown?



Get ready for an exciting reveal tomorrow at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET! pic.twitter.com/o0YblUHxUA — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 26, 2024

Sounds like something big is in store for Marvel games tomorrow. Stay tuned!

ABA gets around

I should have guessed a character with such great mobility would have a great coast-to-coast combo, but this is still wild.

