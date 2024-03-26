Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 notes fix Arc & Tesla crashes Issues that were causing the Arc weapons and Tesla Tower stratagem to crash Helldivers 2 have been fixed in this latest update.

Helldivers 2 has itself another patch this week, and it’s a quick fix for Arc weapons and the Tesla stratagem. Since the arrival of the recent DLC weapons pack brought in a new ARC-12 Blitzer shotgun, it turned out that flinging all that lightning around was crashing the game. That apparently extended to the Arc Thrower weapon and the Tesla Tower stratagem as well. As of Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104, that issue is fixed and you should be able to fry bugs and bots in peace.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 notes

The Tesla Tower stratagem is pretty good at frying bugs (or fellow teammates if they get too close), but it was also unintentionally frying games and crashing them until Patch 1.000.104.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 and its short-but-sweet accompanying patch notes this week. This one is all about fixing some issues that came to light with the launch of the Cutting Edge Warbond pack that contained the ARC-12 Blitzer. Turns out when four Helldivers 2 are shooting cone lightning in every given direction, it could crash the game, and that’s no good for democracy. Thankfully, Arrowhead has reportedly fixed this issue, not just for the Blitzer, but also the Arc Thrower weapon and Tesla Tower stratagem. That’s really all there is to it. You can see for yourself below:

Overview

Whats been done in this patch:

Fixes to the Arc based weapons

Fixes

Game no longer freezes when firing arcs from the following weapons and stratagems

Arc Thrower

Arc Shotgun

Tesla Tower

That covers the Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 notes, but you can find all of our coverage, news, guides, and updates on the Helldivers 2 topic. Use that information and go fight for the glory of Super Earth.