New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 notes fix Arc & Tesla crashes

Issues that were causing the Arc weapons and Tesla Tower stratagem to crash Helldivers 2 have been fixed in this latest update.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios
6

Helldivers 2 has itself another patch this week, and it’s a quick fix for Arc weapons and the Tesla stratagem. Since the arrival of the recent DLC weapons pack brought in a new ARC-12 Blitzer shotgun, it turned out that flinging all that lightning around was crashing the game. That apparently extended to the Arc Thrower weapon and the Tesla Tower stratagem as well. As of Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104, that issue is fixed and you should be able to fry bugs and bots in peace.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 notes

The Helldivers 2 Tesla Tower stratagem
The Tesla Tower stratagem is pretty good at frying bugs (or fellow teammates if they get too close), but it was also unintentionally frying games and crashing them until Patch 1.000.104.
Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 and its short-but-sweet accompanying patch notes this week. This one is all about fixing some issues that came to light with the launch of the Cutting Edge Warbond pack that contained the ARC-12 Blitzer. Turns out when four Helldivers 2 are shooting cone lightning in every given direction, it could crash the game, and that’s no good for democracy. Thankfully, Arrowhead has reportedly fixed this issue, not just for the Blitzer, but also the Arc Thrower weapon and Tesla Tower stratagem. That’s really all there is to it. You can see for yourself below:

Overview

Whats been done in this patch:

  • Fixes to the Arc based weapons

Fixes

Game no longer freezes when firing arcs from the following weapons and stratagems

  • Arc Thrower
  • Arc Shotgun
  • Tesla Tower

That covers the Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 notes, but you can find all of our coverage, news, guides, and updates on the Helldivers 2 topic. Use that information and go fight for the glory of Super Earth.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola