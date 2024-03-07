Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond brings new weapons & gear next week The Warbond: Cutting Edge DLC will run you a few dollars, but it brings weapons like a burst-fire laser rifle, the LAS-16 Sickle.

Arrowhead Studios has annoyed that some new and sophisticated ordinance is on its way to Helldivers 2 with the upcoming Warbond: Cutting Edge pack. This is one of the first paid DLCs of the game (unlike a previous Warbond pack that was free near the game’s launch). It will bring a few new cosmetics and a fine collection of sleek-looking weapons to the game that will give you just a few more options when keeping the galaxy safe and preserving freedom, and the pack arrives next week.

Arrowhead Studios announced the Helldivers 2 Warbond: Cutting Edge pack with a new trailer. The pack will be available in-game starting on March 14, 2024, and be available to purchase via Super Credits (the game’s premium currency). The main contents of the pack feature three new outfits, three primary weapons, a new sidearm, and a new grenade.

The contents of the pack are as follows, as shared by an accompanying PlayStation Blog post:

Armors

EX-03 Prototype 3: Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts.

Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts. EX-16 Prototype 16: Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork.

Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork. EX-00 Prototype X: The end result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research into creating “the Soldier of Tomorrow”. Show us it was worth it.

Primary Weapons

LAS-16 Sickle: A sweet laser rifle that fires in short bursts. And it doesn’t need reloading. Just watch for overheating or shove a new heatsink in there.

A sweet laser rifle that fires in short bursts. And it doesn’t need reloading. Just watch for overheating or shove a new heatsink in there. SG-8P Punisher Plasma: Exploding plasma rounds sound deadly… because they are, to aliens and allies! This modified Punisher shotgun is as fun as it is fearsome.

Exploding plasma rounds sound deadly… because they are, to aliens and allies! This modified Punisher shotgun is as fun as it is fearsome. ARC-12 Blitzer: Project an arc of close-range lightning, or charge it up to fire off powerful bolts. Good for taking out multiple targets and giving you more time to pick a celebration emote.

Sidegear

G-23 Stun Grenade

LAS-7 Dagger Pistol

The ARC-12 Blitzer fires a cone of lightning that can hit multiple targets.

Source: PlayStation

All of the weapons look fun in one way or another, but the ARC-12 Blitzer in particular looks like a particularly nasty piece of work, acting like a lightning shotgun and blasting enemies in close proximity with a funneled spray of electricity.

Helldivers 2 has been a blast and finally gotten past a wealth of server issues that were plaguing it, so now players can simply focus on fun in the game, such as the recently added planetary hazards. And with the Warbond: Cutting Edge around the corner, it looks like things are about to get even more fun as we continue to fight for the liberty of Super Earth. Stay tuned for more Helldivers 2 updates and content.