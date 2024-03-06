Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.100 notes add planetary hazards & environmental challenges Some mission types, weapons, and more have seen balance tweaks as well.

Arrowhead Studios has put out another update for Helldivers 2, but this time Patch 1.000.100 is less about fixing the game and more about adding new features. In particular, the weather is about to get far more turbulent on your Helldivers 2 missions as planetary hazards and environmental challenges come to the game. We hope your umbrella can withstand fire tornadoes and meteor showers.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.100 notes

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.100 adds fire tornados, meteor showers, and other nasty weather in case death bots and killer bugs weren't enough.

Source: Arrowhead Studios

Arrowhead Studios launched Helldivers Patch 1.000.100 and the notes to go with it this week. Planetary hazards and environmental challenges are the easy headliners of this update. Players will now sometimes see random environmental modifiers that could prove challenging to work around. Fire tornadoes and meteor showers are specifically mentioned, but Arrowhead teases that there are many more. This patch also has a few balance changes, making Eradicate Missions a touch harder and tweaking some of the stats on various weapons. Check out the full details below:

Major Updates

Planetary Hazards active

Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear at random while you are deployed, from fire tornadoes to meteor showers and many more.

Balancing

Eradicate Missions

Eradicate missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was previously shorter than intended and should now usually take twice as long to complete.

Primary, Secondary, & Support Weapons

Breaker: Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55

Railgun - Decreased armor penetration in Safe Mode, decreased damage against durable enemy parts

Flamethrower: Increased damage per second by 50%

Laser Cannon: Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics

Punisher: Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet

Breaker Spray & Pray: Increased armor penetration, increased fire rate from 300 to 330, increased number of pellets from 12 to 16 per shot, decreased magazine size from to 32 to 26

Stratagems

Energy Shield Backpack: Increased delay before recharging

380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages: Increased duration of the bombardment, decreased spread

Fixes

Fixed armor rating values not reducing damage as intended.

Fixed certain Bug Holes (including Stalker Nests) that were unnecessarily hard to destroy.

Fixed anti-aliasing toggle not working on PS5.

Balanced lighting across all planets to solve cases where the game was too dark.

Improved flashlight efficacy.

Increased visibility during “sand rain” weather on Erata Prime.

Updated tutorial materials and lighting.

Improved cases where some materials could look blurry if "Lighting" graphic setting was set to "Low".

Fixed timing issues that could occur in the “Extract E-710” primary objective.

Changed button interaction behavior for buttons in bunker POIs. Helldivers will now let go of the button after holding it for a few seconds.

Fixed some cases of large assets floating if the ground beneath them was blown up.

Helldivers standing next to ICBMs during launch will get properly toasty with a chance of not-so-spontaneous combustion.

Fixed unthrowable snowballs after ragdolling.

Fixed being able to use grenades after drowning.

Camera no longer locked on the player's own corpse and blocking spectator mode.

Helldivers now take damage from fire, gas etc. generated by other players.

Armor no longer stretches when dismembered.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Game may crash after dropping several high power stratagems in succession.

Picking up items from caches may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Picking up items from bunkers and caches in quick succession may render one of the items unpickable.

Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.

Players may be unable to select loadout or return to ship when joining a multiplayer game session via PS5 Activity Card.

Mission objective HUD displays different numbers for client and host during some missions.

Default armor is always shown while viewing the warbond, regardless of the armor that player has equipped.

Text chat box display is obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction.

Some text in the HUD/UI is missing or not displaying correctly.

Players may experience issues when many players attempt to login and/or play at the same time:

Login rate limiting

Players may become disconnected during play

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers

Some games may not be joinable by others for a short period of time

That covers the notes for Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.100. Don’t forget to keep your eyes out for nasty weather! Need a hand protecting freedom? Be sure to check out our Helldivers 2 topic for the latest updates and guides.