GameStop (GME) Q4 2023 earnings results miss revenue and EPS expectations GameStop's final earnings report for Q4 2023 shows a miss on revenue and earnings expectations.

GameStop (GME) has released its latest round of earnings, ending its 2023 fiscal year. It’s not great news for the value of the stock, however, as GameStop has reported numbers that miss on both revenue and EPS expectations for the quarter.

GameStop’s earnings results for Q4 2023 were posted to the company’s financial website after the close of markets today. The company’s $1.79 billion in revenue is considerably below the $2 billion estimate. GameStop also reported $0.22/share in earnings-per-share, missing the $0.30/share analyst expectation.



Source: Getty Images

Shares of GameStop (GME) took a nosedive in after-hours trading following the release of the Q4 2023 report. The stock was valued as low as $12.81 after ending the day at $15.55.

It likely didn’t help that GameStop once again decided to pass on holding a subsequent earnings call after reporting results. For more GameStop news, Shacknews has everything you’re looking for.