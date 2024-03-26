GameStop (GME) to skip Q4 2023 earnings conference call GameStop will be skipping its conference call for a fourth consecutive quarter.

GameStop (GME) has opted to skip its Q4 2023 conference call, opting to go with only a press release to report its quarterly earnings. This is the fourth consecutive time the company has skipped a conference call, leaving their entire fiscal year 2023 without one.

GameStop announced that it will be skipping its conference call via its Q4 2023 earnings report press release. Under the section for the Full Year Overview, Gamestop stated, “The Company will not be holding a conference call today. Additional information can be found in the Company’s Form 10-K.”

If you’re looking for reaction to GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings results, Shacknews has you covered. Our very own EIC Asif Khan will be reacting to the earnings report on our Twitch channel, which you can find embedded above.

For more information on GameStop’s Q4 2023 and fiscal year 2023, you can read about how the company missed both revenue and EPS (earnings per share) expectations, and how GameStop reported full year profits for 2023.