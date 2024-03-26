EVE Online's upcoming Ship Skinner will let creators copy & share design codes During our recent chat with CCP Games, the developer reveals how ship paint jobs will be easy to share with numerous others when the feature launches.

One of the most exciting things coming up in EVE Online’s future updates is a Ship Skinner feature that will allow creative players to dress their ship in the colors they want. Whether you want to fly in style solo or want to create a theme for your corporation or faction, the Ship Skinner will be the way to go about it. More on the latter, corporations don’t have to worry about making their ship colors individually. CCP told us that the Skinner will have a share code feature that will allow creators to share designs with others so they can quickly load a paint job onto their own ships.

EVE Online creative director Bergur Finnbogason and community developer Peter Farrell told us about the Ship Skinner share feature during our recent interview. During that interview, Farrell gave us the lowdown on how it would work.

EVE Online's Ship Skinner is expected to be implemented in a major update continuing the narrative of Havoc this coming spring/summer 2024 season.

Source: CCP Games

The way it's designed is if you're going to have a designated artist that can design the skin line for your ship, then they can just send out copies to everyone in the alliance so they don't necessarily have to try and copy it and mimic it as best they can. They can just grab a copy of what was designed by what might be the brand person or your corp artist to go ahead and download the copy to their ship.

It sounds as though making a uniform style of colors and paintjobs for various ships in EVE Online will be easy, at least in function. The ability to share designs through a code will make it so corps, organizations, and factions will have an easy team distributing their colors. The EVE devs are excited to see what players do with it too, as shared by Finnbogason:

Just being able to fly your colors, be like, ‘this is my team, these are my colors, I want to be a part of that,’ it’s huge. It’s more ways to express yourself and if that's to show your allegience with others or what have you, I think it's going to be a huge unlock.

The Ship Skinner is set to hit EVE Online in an update coming in the months ahead. Stay tuned as we watch for the update and keep an eye on our other EVE Online coverage on the topic, right here at Shacknews.