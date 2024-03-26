New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

EVE Online's upcoming Ship Skinner will let creators copy & share design codes

During our recent chat with CCP Games, the developer reveals how ship paint jobs will be easy to share with numerous others when the feature launches.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via CCP Games
1

One of the most exciting things coming up in EVE Online’s future updates is a Ship Skinner feature that will allow creative players to dress their ship in the colors they want. Whether you want to fly in style solo or want to create a theme for your corporation or faction, the Ship Skinner will be the way to go about it. More on the latter, corporations don’t have to worry about making their ship colors individually. CCP told us that the Skinner will have a share code feature that will allow creators to share designs with others so they can quickly load a paint job onto their own ships.

EVE Online creative director Bergur Finnbogason and community developer Peter Farrell told us about the Ship Skinner share feature during our recent interview. During that interview, Farrell gave us the lowdown on how it would work.

EVE Online's Havoc update, featuring a station and pirate ships.
EVE Online's Ship Skinner is expected to be implemented in a major update continuing the narrative of Havoc this coming spring/summer 2024 season.
Source: CCP Games

It sounds as though making a uniform style of colors and paintjobs for various ships in EVE Online will be easy, at least in function. The ability to share designs through a code will make it so corps, organizations, and factions will have an easy team distributing their colors. The EVE devs are excited to see what players do with it too, as shared by Finnbogason:

The Ship Skinner is set to hit EVE Online in an update coming in the months ahead. Stay tuned as we watch for the update and keep an eye on our other EVE Online coverage on the topic, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola