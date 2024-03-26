Mountaintop, Superblack shader & curated rolls coming to Destiny 2: Into the Light Bungie has opened the floodgates on cool things to try and pull players in for The Final Shape.

Bungie released its second of three livestreams to detail the content arriving when Into the Light launches for Destiny 2 on April 9, 2024. During this livestream, the gear that Guardians will earn was center stage, and boy howdy is there are lot of cool gear on its way to Destiny 2. In some cases, it’s gear coming back to Destiny 2.

The Into the Light Developer Livestream #2 kicked off by showing the Hall of Champions, a new social space where Lord Shaxx and Arcite 99-40 are the vendors. The Hall of Champions is littered with chests that Guardians can open, as well as a door behind Shaxx that holds a symbiote. Players can collect two keys - Superblack Key Alpha and Superblack Key Omega - by leveling up their reputation with Shaxx and Arcite, unlocking the containment area to earn the Superblack shader from the symbiote.

Shaxx and Arcite also hold quests, with Arcite having quests related to the Brave Arsenal, a set of weapons that are returning to Destiny 2 with Into the Light. These weapons include things like Mountaintop, Recluse, Hammerhead, Falling Guillotine, Right of Succession, and more. These weapons can be unlocked by completing quests for Arcite, which will grant you the curated roll and a special ornament for that drop. Once a weapon is unlocked, you can get more drops of that weapon from Onslaught, and you can even use Attunement to focus on drops for that weapon.

The Hall of Champions walkthrough wrapped up with a look at two more chests, one to get weapon drops, and another that is the equivalent to the Gift of the Thunder Gods chest that will act as a catch-up for players that have taken time off. Accessing this chest will give you weapons that bring you up to Destiny 2’s current Powerful cap, allowing you to play Into the Light immediately without any grinding.

The livestream also featured the Parade Armor 2.0 set that is inspired by Destiny 2 Year 1, which will be available to earn by all players. There will be a Hunter, Titan, and Warlock set, so whatever class you’re rocking you’ll be able to hop right in.

Finally, the developer livestream let players know that they would be getting 100 more vault slots, increasing the vault space to a total of 600 slots, but this won’t go live until The Final Shape.

It feels like Bungie is pulling out all the stops with Into the Light, and they need to. Destiny 2 has had a rough go of it over the past several months with developer layoffs, supposed missed revenues, and player counts dipping. This is clearly an attempt to generate hype and goodwill in the community and… it’s working. Everything coming with Into the Light seems fantastic so far, and it’s got me wanting to go back to the game for the first time in about six months.

You can keep up with all things Guardian related with our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide, the number one place for information on god rolls and quest help on the internet.